'Bill & Ted Face The Music' launches excellent new poster ahead of first trailer

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted Face The Music (WB)

Most excellent! Warner Bros. has unleashed a new poster for Bill & Ted Face The Music, the long-awaited sci-fi comedy sequel which is coming to cinemas later this year.

Social media accounts for the film have christened today “Bill and Ted Day” in anticipation of the first trailer which will launch at 2pm UK time. Why today? 9th of June aka 9/6, or America style: 6/9 dudes!

The new poster shows Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter standing in front of the time-travelling phone booth that featured in the first two films in the series: 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

The new poster for Bill & Ted Face The Music featuring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves. (WB)

The film’s slated release date of 21 August does not appear, with the poster opting for a more general Summer 2020 launch window.

Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Bill & Ted Face The Music will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan.

The synopsis explains: “Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes. 🎸⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/MSZToqIOQZ — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

The film also stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan , Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

A previously released teaser poster for the film just showed the phone booth.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is currently slated for release on 21 August.