Bill Ackman wants Jamie Dimon to run for president. Here's what Warren Buffett, Bill Clinton, and others have said about the JPMorgan chief's political potential.

Jamie Dimon. Yuri Gripas/Reuters; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon hinted that he'd consider getting into politics once he leaves banking.

Bill Ackman, Warren Buffett, Bill Clinton, and Ross Perot Jr. have praised Dimon's political potential.

Here's what they've said about the billionaire banker.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon hinted this week that he would consider getting into politics once his banking career ends. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman promptly suggested that he should run for US president.

It's not the first time the billionaire banker has toyed with the idea of seeking office. There's been speculative chatter on Wall Street about a Dimon presidential run – or political involvement at least — for years.

"Obviously, it's crossed my mind because people mention things to you and stuff like that," Dimon told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday when asked if he would consider public office or accept a cabinet position.

"I love my country, and maybe one day I'll serve my country in one capacity or another," he said.

Back in 2018, New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin discussed the prospect of Dimon entering politics, noting the CEO's annual letters were peppered with his thoughts on American policy.

It's worth noting, however, that during JPMorgan's investor day last week, Dimon stressed that he plans to stay put for another three-and-a-half years.

Here are some of the comments made about Dimon's presidential potential by elite investors and a former president over the years:

1. Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman, a billionaire investor and Pershing Square's chief, endorsed Dimon on Wednesday as the "exemplary business, financial, and global leader" needed to manage the country, and said he couldn't imagine a better time for Dimon to run.

He also touted the JPMorgan boss as his preferred presidential pick in March.

"My favorite version of events is Jamie Dimon, actually. Believe it or not, a banker. I'd like a globally recognized, respected, talented business builder that understands the economy, that understands geopolitics, that has relationships with business leaders globally," Ackman said during an episode of the 20VC podcast.

"I'd like a better version of Trump, a better business leader to run for office, and I think they could absolutely get the Democratic nomination," he added.

2. Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton, the former US president, once said he could see a future for Dimon in the political realm.

"If he decides to get out of banking, I think he would be really good in politics," Clinton said in 2011, per Reuters.

3. Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO, has signaled his confidence in Dimon as a public official. The JPMorgan chief would be his pick for Treasury secretary, he said in 2012, as "world leaders would have confidence in him."

"If we did run into problems in markets, I think he would actually be the best person you could have in the job," Buffett said.

Buffett is a longtime admirer of Dimon. He once defended the billionaire banker's salary, noting he would pay him more to work at Berkshire.

4. Ross Perot Jr.

Ross Perot Jr., chairman of The Perot Group and real estate firm Hillwood, called Dimon an "amazing man" and "great patriot." His father, Ross Perot, ran for president twice and was one of the most popular third-party candidates, earning 19% of the popular vote.

"If he entered politics, it would be good for our country and I encourage him to do it. But I also like him running JPMorgan. Jamie's got two good options. He can serve the country running JPMorgan or jumping in for president. He is doing great at JPMorgan and he would make a great president," Perot Jr. told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

5. Jamie Dimon

During a conference in 2018, Dimon reportedly toyed with the idea of campaigning against Donald Trump, who was president at the time.

Dimon suggested he was "as tough as he is" and "smarter" than the real estate tycoon. He backpedaled on those remarks shortly after, noting a comment like that was proof he wouldn't be a good politician, Reuters reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider