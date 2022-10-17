Bilirubin Meters Market to Advance at CAGR of 7% During 2020–2030: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rise in demand for non-invasive jaundice diagnosis devices in neonates as well as adults is reinforcing lucrative opportunities, found a recent bilirubin meters market analysis of the trends. The bilirubin meters market size is projected to reach approximately US$ 500 Mn by 2030. Commercialization of transcutaneous bilirubin meters has generated sizable revenues to various medtech companies.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

Increased focus on increasing the accuracy of measurement of total serum bilirubin (TSB) and emphasis on increasing reliability of measurements in different ethnic groups will open up new frontiers, opined the market analysts. This is in part due to significant discrepancy found in measurement of TSB using transcutaneous bilirubin meters, one of the popularly used devices. They are also working toward eliminating the need for many reagents in a bid to improve the reliability of measurements, which also forms a key marketing strategy for bilirubin meters.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Bilirubin Meters Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33692

Advancements in point-of-care devices will unlock incredible opportunities to bilirubin meters market manufacturers. The demand for such devices is huge in low- and middle-income countries, observed the TMR study on bilirubin maters market.

Key Findings of Bilirubin Meters Market Study

Demand for Managing Hyperbilirubinemia Risks in Neonates Underpins Lucrative Avenues: In newborn, the health risks pertaining to untreated or poorly managed neonatal jaundice are high. Thus, there is a widespread demand for bilirubin meters in newborn care and hospitals. Of note, advances in the diagnosis of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia have fueled the growth opportunities for market players. In developed nations, guidelines pertaining to managing at-risk infants are constantly evolving such as in the U.K., which has catalyzed the growth prospects. Of note, non-invasive transcutaneous bilirubinometers are extensively being promoted to meet the demand for non-invasive bilirubin meters for newborns and babies. Growing adoption of technologically advanced devices in developing regions is generating substantial revenues in bilirubin meters market.

Players Strengthen Online Supply Chain: Product reviews on online retail channels and social media sites have influenced the consumer behavior and decision making, and thus, presents an incredible avenue for manufacturers in the bilirubin meters market who want to expand their digital presence. Many players aiming for competitive edge are investing sizably on expanding their online presence and are strengthening the supply chain ecosystem associated with these channels.

Story continues

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=33692

Bilirubin Meters Market: Key Drivers

Growing need for diagnosis of neonatal jaundice mainly due to growing awareness of the early diagnosis to prevent any risks to babies is a key driver of the bilirubin meters market.

Advancements in portable devices notably handheld devices are expanding the scope of commercialization of products in bilirubin meters market.

Bilirubin Meters Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative region in the global bilirubin meters market with opportunities emerging from the large untapped demand. Thus, in order to tap into the demand, several manufacturers are aiming their products toward price-sensitive consumers/customers. They are looking to gain revenues by focusing on the demand from low- and middle-income countries in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the regional market is anticipated to offer new opportunities on the back of rising adoption of point-of-care and portable products in neonatal intensive care units and advancements in newborn nursery care.

Bilirubin Meters Market: Key Players

The competition landscape is dotted by a mix of small and large players, rendering the market moderately fragmented. Some of the key players are Avihealthcare, Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, Mennen Medical Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=33692

Bilirubin Meters Market Segmentation

Product

Transcutaneous (Hand-held) Devices

Two-wave Length Devices

Multiple Wave Length Devices

Benchtop

Age Group

Neonates

Adults

Indication

Jaundice

Hepatitis

Others

End User

Hospitals & Nursing Home

Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 8.4 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market: The global diagnostic imaging services market is anticipated to be valued more than US$ 544.7 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Diagnostic Reagents Market: The global diagnostic reagents market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: The global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is expected to exceed value of US$ 13.6 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Central Lab Market: The global central lab market is expected to reach the value of US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2031.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market: The global in vitro diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 115.43 Bn by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

ASRs and RUOs Market: The U.S. ASRs and RUOs market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2031.

Clinical Trials Market: The clinical trials market is predicted to advance at a modest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720605/Bilirubin-Meters-Market-to-Advance-at-CAGR-of-7-During-20202030-TMR-Study



