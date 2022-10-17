Bilirubin Meters Market to Advance at CAGR of 7% During 2020–2030: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rise in demand for non-invasive jaundice diagnosis devices in neonates as well as adults is reinforcing lucrative opportunities, found a recent bilirubin meters market analysis of the trends. The bilirubin meters market size is projected to reach approximately US$ 500 Mn by 2030. Commercialization of transcutaneous bilirubin meters has generated sizable revenues to various medtech companies.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

Increased focus on increasing the accuracy of measurement of total serum bilirubin (TSB) and emphasis on increasing reliability of measurements in different ethnic groups will open up new frontiers, opined the market analysts. This is in part due to significant discrepancy found in measurement of TSB using transcutaneous bilirubin meters, one of the popularly used devices. They are also working toward eliminating the need for many reagents in a bid to improve the reliability of measurements, which also forms a key marketing strategy for bilirubin meters.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Bilirubin Meters Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33692

Advancements in point-of-care devices will unlock incredible opportunities to bilirubin meters market manufacturers. The demand for such devices is huge in low- and middle-income countries, observed the TMR study on bilirubin maters market.

Key Findings of Bilirubin Meters Market Study

  • Demand for Managing Hyperbilirubinemia Risks in Neonates Underpins Lucrative Avenues: In newborn, the health risks pertaining to untreated or poorly managed neonatal jaundice are high. Thus, there is a widespread demand for bilirubin meters in newborn care and hospitals. Of note, advances in the diagnosis of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia have fueled the growth opportunities for market players. In developed nations, guidelines pertaining to managing at-risk infants are constantly evolving such as in the U.K., which has catalyzed the growth prospects. Of note, non-invasive transcutaneous bilirubinometers are extensively being promoted to meet the demand for non-invasive bilirubin meters for newborns and babies. Growing adoption of technologically advanced devices in developing regions is generating substantial revenues in bilirubin meters market.

  • Players Strengthen Online Supply Chain: Product reviews on online retail channels and social media sites have influenced the consumer behavior and decision making, and thus, presents an incredible avenue for manufacturers in the bilirubin meters market who want to expand their digital presence. Many players aiming for competitive edge are investing sizably on expanding their online presence and are strengthening the supply chain ecosystem associated with these channels.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=33692

Bilirubin Meters Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing need for diagnosis of neonatal jaundice mainly due to growing awareness of the early diagnosis to prevent any risks to babies is a key driver of the bilirubin meters market.

  • Advancements in portable devices notably handheld devices are expanding the scope of commercialization of products in bilirubin meters market.

Bilirubin Meters Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative region in the global bilirubin meters market with opportunities emerging from the large untapped demand. Thus, in order to tap into the demand, several manufacturers are aiming their products toward price-sensitive consumers/customers. They are looking to gain revenues by focusing on the demand from low- and middle-income countries in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the regional market is anticipated to offer new opportunities on the back of rising adoption of point-of-care and portable products in neonatal intensive care units and advancements in newborn nursery care.

Bilirubin Meters Market: Key Players

The competition landscape is dotted by a mix of small and large players, rendering the market moderately fragmented. Some of the key players are Avihealthcare, Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, Mennen Medical Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=33692

Bilirubin Meters Market Segmentation

Product

  • Transcutaneous (Hand-held) Devices

  • Two-wave Length Devices

  • Multiple Wave Length Devices

  • Benchtop

Age Group

  • Neonates

  • Adults

Indication

  • Jaundice

  • Hepatitis

  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals & Nursing Home

  • Clinics

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 8.4 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market: The global diagnostic imaging services market is anticipated to be valued more than US$ 544.7 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Diagnostic Reagents Market: The global diagnostic reagents market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: The global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is expected to exceed value of US$ 13.6 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Central Lab Market: The global central lab market is expected to reach the value of US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2031.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market: The global in vitro diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 115.43 Bn by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

ASRs and RUOs Market: The U.S. ASRs and RUOs market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2031.

Clinical Trials Market: The clinical trials market is predicted to advance at a modest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720605/Bilirubin-Meters-Market-to-Advance-at-CAGR-of-7-During-20202030-TMR-Study

Latest Stories

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin