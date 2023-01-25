Biliary Stents Market to hit USD 699 Million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Biliary Stents industry is anticipated to register 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to increasing prevalence of bile duct & chronic liver disease.

The biliary stents market value is anticipated to surpass USD 699 million by 2032, as per a new research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

Number of people being diagnosed with gallstones and other biliary disorders is increasing steadily, contributing to the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of gastrointestinal diseases is also growing at a considerable rate. Advanced technologies are thus being unveiled to improve patient outcomes and boost efficiency while carrying out stenting procedures.

Minimal risks post placement to improve usage of metal stents

Biliary stents market revenue from the metal stent segment was valued at more than USD 253 million in 2022. These stents are thin-wired, mesh-like tubes that come in several lengths and diameters. Metal stents offer better patency, minimal slippage post-placement, and have a longer lifespan. Self-expandable stents have a post expansion diameter ranging from 6 to 10 mm. The high occurrence of diseases affecting the bile duct, such as biliary leaks, pancreatic cancer, and gallstones will bolster the usage of metal stents.

Biliary stents to emerge as preferred gallstones treatment solution

Gallstones segment held over 52% growth rate of biliary stents market in 2022. This is attributed to unhealthy lifestyle changes, such as the adoption of sedentary lifestyles and a family history of gallstones. Although termed as non-fatal, gallstones can create blockages in the biliary tract, which is why it is essential to manage them effectively. Patients are also becoming aware of the availability of innovative treatments for biliary system diseases, thereby spurring the usage of biliary stents as a solution for gallstones.

Integration of advanced healthcare infrastructure will increase patients’ preference for biliary disease treatment in hospitals

Hospital segment development is credited to the growing prevalence of biliary disorders and a rising number of patients opting for stenting procedures. Technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure is also being developed. These factors, alongside the widespread availability of skilled medical professionals, can improve the overall quality of consulting, diagnosis, treatment, and care provided by hospitals, thereby contributing to biliary stent industry expansion.

Rising elderly population to drives biliary stent progression in North America

North America biliary stents market is witnessing a notable increase in the percentage of its elderly population, which is at high risk of contracting a variety of chronic ailments. These diseases include gallstones, pancreatic cancer, and other harmful obstructions. The growing prevalence of such conditions is likely to amplify progress for effective biliary treatments, including stents, and in turn, strengthen the regional market trends.

Product launch initiatives from key players to define biliary stents market landscape

Some of the major participants in the biliary stents industry include Boston Scientific, B Braun Melsungen, Olympus Corporation, M.I Tech, CONMED Corporation, C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson & Company), ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Medtronic plc, and Cardinal Health, among many others.

