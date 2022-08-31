Bilia expanding the service business for trucks in northern Sweden

Bilia AB





Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire Hellgrens Lastvagnsservice AB and Skellefteå Billackering AB in Skellefteå. The business is conducted within two companies under one roof and operates a full-service facility within repair, service, bodywork and painting of transport vehicles and trucks. The acquisition is effectuated as of today, August 31, 2022.

The business being acquired reported for 2021 a total turnover of approximately SEK 28 M and currently has 19 employees.

Per Avander, Bilia's MD and CEO, comments:

"Through the acquisition of Hellgrens Lastvagnsservice AB and Skellefteå Billackering AB, we continue to expand Bilia's operations in northern Sweden. This enables us to develop our truck operations for Mercedes in the important and fast-growing Skellefteå region and strengthens our service network along the coast of Norrland.”

Anders & Magnus Hellgren, owners, comment:

"In order to meet the strong expansion in Skellefteå and the surrounding area, we see that Bilia as the new owner of our companies can provide the resources required for continued development of the business and our employees. Anders Hellgren takes on the role of site manager and look forward to take care of both existing and new customers together with the staff."

Gothenburg, August 31, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se





Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,

Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

