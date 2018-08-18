Biles dominant at U.S. gymnastics championships

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Simone Biles compiled the highest score in the world this year when she piled up 60.100 points on the first night of the U.S. women's gymnastics championship in Boston on Friday.

Less than a month into her return to competition after an almost two-year break, Biles looked like she had never been away.

She recorded the highest score in all four disciplines -- the floor routine, balance beam, uneven bars and vault -- to head defending champion Morgan Hurd on 57.000 points.

The 21-year-old Biles has her sights set on more Olympic glory in Tokyo in 2020 after she claimed four gold medals in Rio in 2016.

The second and final night of the women's championship will be held on Sunday.

The titles are being held in the wake of Biles' revelation in January that she was among dozens of gymnasts sexually abused by former Gymnastics USA team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar in February was given what amounts to a life sentence for his crimes.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)