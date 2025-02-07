"Bilbao will be a very difficult match"

“I want to send a message of encouragement to Kirian on behalf of the Girona family and the Club. I am convinced that he will overcome his illness and that next season we will see him back on the pitch”

“Athletic Club has gone thirteen games without losing. He is in a great moment. They have a great ability to score goals, a lot of pace.... Even without Nico, they have very good attacking players and they make the opposition watch their defensive phase”

“More than ever, we need to play a perfect game in attack and when coming out of the ball”

“It will be a game of maximum difficulty but very nice to play to give the best version’”

“If we reach sixty points we can be in the top seven. But we have to take it one game at a time”