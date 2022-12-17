'Bikini airline' tycoon due to have Oxford college named after her embroiled in £155m legal row

Camilla Turner
·3 min read
Ms Thao - Bloomberg
Ms Thao - Bloomberg

A "bikini airline" tycoon who pledged the biggest ever donation to an Oxford college is at the centre of a £155 million High Court legal claim, the Telegraph can reveal.

Linacre College announced over a year ago that in exchange for a “landmark gift”  from Sovico Group, it would change its name to Thao College, after the company’s chairwoman, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao.

The group is the parent company of VietJet which Ms Thao launched in 2007 as the first privately run low-cost airline in Vietnam. It became known as the “bikini airline” after it ran an advertising campaign featuring bikini-clad flight attendants.

A decade later, she took the company public and in doing so became south-east Asia’s only female billionaire. Ms Thao is now the general director of VietJet and chairman of Sovico Holdings, the parent company of VietJet Air which invests in a number of real estate and energy projects.

But papers filed at the High Court’s commercial division reveal that VietJet is being sued for the coincidentally same sum of £155 million plus interest which is accruing at a rate of at least £31,000 per day.

The claim form, filed by FW Aviation (Holdings) 1 Limited, states that VietJet leased four aircrafts but fell into arrears after failing to make a series of rental payments in 2021.

VietJet filed its defence earlier this month, in which it admitted that it fell into arrears with rental payments but blamed this on “cash flow problems” owing to the pandemic and Vietnam’s national lockdown, which meant it had to suspend operations. However, it denied that it was in breach of the lease agreement, and denied that it owed “any of the relief claimed”.

Ms Thao - Bloomberg
Ms Thao - Bloomberg

In November 2021, Linacre College declared with great fanfare that Ms Thao had pledged via her company to donate £155 million to the college.

But the first tranche of £50 million is now almost six months overdue, and sources with knowledge of the deal say it is considered to be “dead in the water” , claiming the Vietnamese government has put a temporary block on the funds leaving the country.

Linacre College was founded in 1962 and is named after the distinguished humanist and physician Thomas Linacre, who was born in Canterbury in the mid-15th century.

Ms Thao was born in 1970 in Hanoi, North Vietnam. She began to build her fortune aged 21 while studying at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Moscow, where she began importing fax machines, plastic and rubber into the then-Soviet Union.

Ms Thao said last November that Oxford was “the right place to make my long-time desire to contribute to humanity through education, training and research come true”.

A source claimed that the Vietnamese government has put a block on the transfer of money, adding that "the likely reason was that they had some reaction from their supporters in Vietnam, who had been complaining about that amount of money going out of Vietnam which is a poor country to a rich Western country".

'Close to communist government'

Earlier this year, the Government launched an investigation into the donation, after Julian Lewis MP warned in the Commons that Ms Thao was “extremely close to the Vietnamese communist government”.

But the investigation closed, with Department for Education officials praising the level of due diligence undertaken by Linacre College.

David Seale, Linacre College’s bursar, said: “We are working with Sovico and their financial advisers to develop processes for the transfer of funds that are transparent, auditable and meet with all the legal requirements of both UK and Vietnamese governments.

“Finding a fiscal solution that works has caused some delay. Following productive face-to-face meetings in Vietnam we are now putting all the relevant processes and paperwork in place to transfer the funds.”

Sovico Group and FitzWalter Capital Limited declined to comment.

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt officially signs with Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million. Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday. Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts. He was

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the li

  • Catcher Christian Vázquez, Twins finalize 3-year, $30M deal

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Having won a pair of World Series titles, Christian Vázquez hopes to win another with the Minnesota Twins. “A great opportunity,” he said Friday on the MLB Network after finalizing a $30 million, three-year contract. “They have a great team. Let's see where we go. I'm looking for another ring.” The 32-year-old Vázquez, who gets annual salaries of $10 million, played for Boston from 2014 until Aug. 1, when he was traded to Houston. He won titles with the Red Sox in 2018 and wit