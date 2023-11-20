Bikers take up the fight against school bullying in France

Faced with the ever-increasing number of schoolkids who report being bullied in France, a group of bikers are using their tough image to help prevent bullying and get victims to open up.

“There's a French saying, ‘clothes don’t make the man’, but I don’t think that’s true,” says Bernard Mignot. With his long, bushy beard, bandana, tattoos, leather jacket and jewellery, the retired bodyguard and security consultant embodies the biker look.

“When we go out on the road, sometimes 30 of us on our motorbikes, we get noticed for sure,” he says.

In Brittany, north-west France, Mignot and his biker mates are also getting noticed in schools, as members of Ubaka (Urban Bulldogs Against Kids Abuse).

Set up in North America some 25 years ago, the association now has branches worldwide. Mignot opened the French chapter in late 2015 after a biker friend returned from the US singing its praises.

“Over there they focus on child abuse, but French legislation wouldn’t allow us to get involved in that,” Mignot explains. "So we decided to help fight school bullying instead.”

Listen to more on the Ubaka initiative on the Spotlight on France podcast:

Power balance

While he was never bullied himself, Mignot realised there was work to be done after a friend, whose son was being harassed at school, asked him and his mates to help.

There’s a lot of work to be done.

A certain rock and roll attitude also runs deep.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Podcast: Israel-Hamas conflict bleeds into France, bikers against bullying

France admits 'failures' in prevention of teen bullying, suicides

French poll shows elevated levels of cyber harassment among young teens