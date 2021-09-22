Bike rider dies while trying to avoid potholes in Maharashtra's Thane

ANI
Representative image
Representative image

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): A 23-year-old Mumbra resident died on Tuesday after his bike crashed while trying to avoid potholes on Ghodbunder road in Thane district of Maharashtra, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Mohammad Faizal Alhabaks Badwale received serious head injuries and died during the treatment.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, Badwale's bike skidded while trying to avoid a pothole as he rode towards his home.

Every year during the monsoon, the chances of road accidents increase due to the deadly potholes in Thane, Palghar and Mumbai. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories