Is the bike path from the South Bay to Santa Monica open during coronavirus?

We're answering readers' questions about life during the pandemic:

I was under the impression that the Marvin Braude Bike Trail (along the coast from the South Bay to Santa Monica and beyond) is closed, at least the sections in Los Angeles and Santa Monica. Can you find out?

Short answer: No worries. The trail is open but the details can be confusing.

L.A. County says on its website that the bike trail is open, and it gives details along with a map of the county’s bikeways.

But the city of L.A.’s Recreation and Parks Department COVID-19 page warns, "The Venice Beach Boardwalk/Ocean Front Walk is closed — with limited access to approved essential businesses only.” Because the Braude trail goes through Venice and Santa Monica on its way to Pacific Palisades, there must be a problem, right?

Actually, no. It’s true that “you cannot loiter on the [Venice] Boardwalk for any other purpose and will be allowed to enter and exit only to access these services." But the bike path, which snakes across the sand, is separate from the boardwalk and Ocean Front, which run straight along the blocks of shops and other buildings. (It’s easy to see on a bird’s-eye-view map.)

Also, Santa Monica says its Ocean Front Walk and beach bike path are both open.

Let the biking begin. Go early, before it gets crowded. Keep as much distance as you can. And wear a mask.