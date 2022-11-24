Bike Helmet Market Size 2023 readjusted size of US$ 869.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Prime Players, Drivers, Showing Impressive Growth

PUNE, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bike Helmet Market" | No. of pages: 120| research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

Bike Helmet Market Report Contains: -

  • Complete overview of the global Bike Helmet Market

  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bike Helmet market size is estimated to be worth US$ 735.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 869.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

  • Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Bike Helmet market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period.

  • As for the Europe Bike Helmet landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

  • Global Bike Helmet main players are Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share above 90%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 35%.

  • Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Bike Helmet markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

  • Description and analysis of Bike Helmet market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

  • impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Bike Helmet market and current trends in the enterprise

  • Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Vista Outdoor,Dorel,Specialized,Trek Bicycle,Merida,Giant,ABUS,Mavic,Scott Sports,KASK,MET,OGK KABUTO,Uvex,POC,Urge,Orbea,GUB,LAS helmets,Strategic Sports,One Industries,Limar,Fox Racing,Lazer,Louis Garneau,Moon Helmet,Rudy Project,Shenghong Sports,HardnutZ,SenHai Sports Goods

Bike Helmet Market Segmentation: -

This report focuses on Bike Helmet volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bike Helmet market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Bike Helmet Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Bike Helmet market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Bike Helmet Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

  • MTB Helmets

  • Road Helmets

  • Sport Helmets

Segment by Application

  • Commuter & Recreation

  • Sport Games

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Bike Helmet Market: -

  • Vista Outdoor

  • Dorel

  • Specialized

  • Trek Bicycle

  • Merida

  • Giant

  • ABUS

  • Mavic

  • Scott Sports

  • KASK

  • MET

  • OGK KABUTO

  • Uvex

  • POC

  • Urge

  • Orbea

  • GUB

  • LAS helmets

  • Strategic Sports

  • One Industries

  • Limar

  • Fox Racing

  • Lazer

  • Louis Garneau

  • Moon Helmet

  • Rudy Project

  • Shenghong Sports

  • HardnutZ

  • SenHai Sports Goods

Key Benefits of Bike Helmet Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Bike Helmet Market Research Report 2022

1 Bike Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bike Helmet

1.2 Bike Helmet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 MTB Helmets

1.2.3 Road Helmets

1.2.4 Sport Helmets

1.3 Bike Helmet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Commuter & Recreation

1.3.3 Sport Games

1.4 Global Bike Helmet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bike Helmet Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Bike Helmet Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Bike Helmet Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Bike Helmet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Bike Helmet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Bike Helmet Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Bike Helmet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bike Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bike Helmet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Bike Helmet Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Bike Helmet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

And More..

1.To study and analyze the global Bike Helmet consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Bike Helmet market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Bike Helmet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Bike Helmet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Bike Helmet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Bike Helmet market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Bike Helmet market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Bike Helmet market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Bike Helmet market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

