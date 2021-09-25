Bijnor: Man Kills Friend for Talking to His Sister on Phone; Arrested

Bijnor, September 25: A youth and his accomplice have been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the accused, identified as Veer Singh, killed his friend Anil Saini because the latter would talk to Singh's sister on mobile phone. Singh allegedly dumped Saini's body in a field near Giladi village with help of one Sanjeev Kumar. Uttar Pradesh: Upset About Unfulfilled Wish, Man Sets Shrine on Fire in Bijnor.

Both Saini and Singh belonged to Dabadowala village and knew each other. They used to work as painters. According to a report by Times of India, Saini befriended Singh's sister and they started talking on mobile phone frequently. Singh, however, did not like her sister's friendship with Saini and decided to get rid of him, the report said. Earlier this week, Singh invited Saini at a party and allegedly offered him drink laced with a pesticide. Uttarakhand: 35-Year-Old Man From UP's Bijnor Found Dead On Mussoorie-Dehradun Road; Investigation Launched.

When Saini was dead, Singh with help of Sanjeev Kumar disposed his body in a sugarcane field. Initially, the police suspected that Saini might have committed suicide as autopsy confirmed poisoning as cause of death. However, further investigation and electronic surveillance pointed to murder, said Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh.

Based on the evidence, the cops arrested Singh and Kumar and interrogated them. They were sent to jail yesterday after they confessed to their crime, according to the police. Saini's mobile phone and bike were found in possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway by the police.