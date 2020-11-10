Bihar voters have shown development their only priority, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Bihar whom he said have clearly stated development as their priority, even as results of the Assembly polls trickled in with the ruling NDA leading in 122 seats.

"Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and have today also given their decisive decision for development," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"The poor in villages, farmers, labourers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA's mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication," he said.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that the youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolve of the NDA.

"Young people in Bihar have made it clear that this new decade will be for Bihar and self-sufficient Bihar is its roadmap. The youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolve of the NDA. This youthful energy has now encouraged the NDA to work harder than before.

"Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he or she is an aspirant and priority is only and only development. The blessings of the NDA's good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar's dreams are, what Bihar's expectations are," PM Modi said.

Modi's tweets followed the congratulatory tweet by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Every section of Bihar has once again rejected hollow politics, casteism, and politics of appeasement, and flagged the development of NDA. This is the victory of the hopes and aspirations of every person of Bihar. This is the victory of the double engine development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Congratulations to the workers of Bihar BJP," Shah tweeted.

Counting of votes, which began from 8 am at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state, is still underway even after 16 hours.

According to the latest trends as per the Election Commission's website at 1 am, the BJP won 65 seats and leading on 9 while its ally Janata Dal (United) bagged 40 seats and ahead on 3. Other NDA partners Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) secured 4 seats each.

RJD registered victory in 70 constituencies and leading on 5 seats, its ally Congress won 18 seats and ahead on one.

The halfway mark in 243-member Bihar legislative assembly is 122. (ANI)