Bihar UG EAC 2020 counselling registration begins at bceceadmissions.nic.in; process ends 9 Nov

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the counselling process for Bihar UG EAC 2020 in online mode on its official site at bceceadmissions.nic.in.

Candidates can register themselves for Bihar UGEAC 2020 counselling and seat allotment process till 9 November. The authorities began the procedure from 3 November, 2020.

In order to carry out the registration properly, candidates need to visit the official website and register with their valid email ID and password. This will secure their registration, after which candidates are required to make their selection of colleges and courses they are interested in pursuing.

All candidates who had registered earlier for UGEAC 2020 in the window between 12 and 26 October will have to register online and enter their choices of preferred colleges and courses. The first provisional seat allotment list will be out on 12 November.

Selected students will be able to download the allotment letters from 12 to 16 November. After this, candidates will have to pay the fees and submit their documents for verification in order to confirm their seat. This can be done between 13 and 17 November.

The second round of provisional seat allotment is scheduled for 22 November and candidates will have the time till 25 November to download their round two allotment letters and confirm their seats.

The third UGEAC seat allotment 2020 will take place on 28 November. The verification and confirmation of seats under the Bihar UGEAC counselling process will continue till 30 November.

In order to secure the preferred course in a college of choice, a candidate must produce a set of documents in front of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.

Candidates are required to bring certificates of basic qualification, hard copy of Bihar UGEAC registration form (parts A and B), the receipt obtained after UGEAC choice filling, along with two copies of document verification slip and three copies of downloaded provisional seat allotment letter.

