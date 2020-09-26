Bihar, Tripura & Tamil Nadu to Reopen Schools for Classes 9-12

Following the Central government’s directive allowing schools to partially reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 21 September, a few states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and others have already opened schools for students of the said classes in a staggered manner.

Now, a couple of more states have planned to reopen schools.

Bihar - Schools In the state will reopen partially for students from classes 9 to 12, only after consent from parents. Only 50 percent teaching, non-teaching staff and 30 percent students from outside containment zones will be allowed on any given day. Wearing of masks and carrying sanitisers are compulsory.

Tamil Nadu - The southern state has decided to allow students from classes 9 to 12 in schools from 1 October on a voluntary basis. Students of the said classes will be divided into two batches – batch one will come in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, batch two on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday. Apart from thermal screening and masks, Tamil Nadu has also asked schools to ensure contactless attendance.

Tripura - Tripura will reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from 5 October. Around 50 percent teachers would attend schools on a rotation basis, while adding that schools for rest of the classes will be reopened in a phased manner after reviewing the situation.

Other States Remain Undecided

Delhi - After initially allowing schools to open in a staggered manner for students between classes 9 to 12, the Delhi government has said that schools would stay shut for all students till 5 October.

Uttar Pradesh - The state has not yet taken a call on reopening schools. However, the Association of Private Schools, UP, has written to the government suggesting measures that can be adopted for reopening schools. According to Atul Srivastav, President of Association of Private Schools in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has asked for suggestions from schools and a decision is likely by 30 September.

West Bengal - The state is likely to reopen schools in early November, reported The Times of India. “Discussions were on for a possible reopening of government and government-aided schools in the first week of November,” TOI quoted an unnamed government official.

