Bihar: The Manjhi-Paswan Feud Shows How Savarna Groups Exploit A Fractured Dalit Polity

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: With the election to Bihar assembly less than two months away, the state’s two main Dalit parties are openly at the loggerheads with each other despite being a part of the same coalition.

Who does this help? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is essentially a Savarna party, and the Janata Dal (United) which has expertly fractured the state’s Dalit polity over a 15-year tenure.

The events in Bihar are the latest illustration of the difficulty and complexity of uniting the Dalit community – a trend previously mirrored in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — and of the short-sightedness of the Dalit leadership in these states, who have consistently valued short term gains over the long-term struggle of creating a strong cohesive base.

The most recent example in Bihar began when Chirag Paswan, the chief of the Lok Jann Shakti Party and son of party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, started publicly calling out the Bihar government despite being part of the ruling alliance. The Paswans were upset about being marginalised within Bihar, and Chirag’s frequent broadsides — usually delivered on Twitter – were seen as an attempt to garner more seats within the alliance.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (U), and the alliance largely stayed silent until Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) broke away from the opposition alliance and joined the NDA.

Manjhi and Paswan both belong to numerically significant blocks among the Dalit population of Bihar with Paswans forming the biggest caste group among 21 Dalit castes of the state followed by Manjhi’s Mushahar community.

Ideally, this could be seen as the creation of a broad Dalit front within the NDA – except Manjhi’s first significant public comments were to target the LJP and the Paswans. His party also put up banners in Patna which included pictures of all senior NDA leaders except the Paswan father-son duo.

