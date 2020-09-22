Bihar reports 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): Bihar has reported 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,71,465.



Bihar reported 1,609 new COVID-19 cases and 1,232 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,71,465 including 1,57,056 recoveries, 873 deaths and 13535 active cases, according to Bihar Health Department on Tuesday.

It said, 1.94 lakh tests were conducted in the state yesterday. The recovery rate in the state is 91.60 per cent. (ANI)

