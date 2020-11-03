Bihar Polls Turn Vicious on FB Courtesy Cash-Rich NDA Proxy Pages

As loudspeakers are mounted, makeshift podiums built and passionate political rallies unfold in the offline dust of Bihar state elections, a simultaneous cash-rich campaign has been unfolding online as well.

Between 1 and 30 October, a total of Rs 1.32 crore has been spent on Facebook on election related advertising in Bihar, according to Facebook’s political ads library.

As the second phase of Bihar state elections get underway, Facebook saw ads worth Rs 56 lakh in just one week from 24 to 30 October. A striking feature of the online ads, however, is the absence of RJD from Facebook campaigning.

Over the last month, while BJP and JDU, with expenditures of over Rs 28 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively, have been the two highest spenders on Facebook, unofficial proxy BJP and NDA pages have also spent over Rs 10 lakh, emerging as one of the top advertisers.

These proxy pages operate with limited transparency and perform a crucial function for the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance.

While the official pages focus on election promises and statements by party leaders, the bulk of the attack on RJD and Congress comes through the proxy pages in the form of aggressive memes, caustic lampooning and illustrations.

Three primary proxy pages such as ‘Rashtriya Jungle Dal’, ‘Bhak Budbak’ and ‘Modi Sang Nitish’, which promote the ruling BJP-NDA alliance, follow a strong pattern seen during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 as well as the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2020.

They appear separately from the official party pages but function as a repository of memes and graphics with the sole purpose of levelling personal attacks as well as allegations of corruption, mismanagement and electoral apathy against BJP/NDA’s opponents.

How Much Did Parties Spend on Facebook?

Of the Rs 1.32 crore spent from 1 to 30 October, nearly 62 percent of this spending, amounting to Rs 82 lakh, has been incurred by the top 10 spenders. These include BJP, JD(U), Congress, Chirag Paswan, and the proxy pages.

BJP, which has been the highest spender, has two separate pages: BJP Bihar and Atmanirbhar Bihar. Ads for both these pages are paid for by the party. Similarly, JD(U), has two separate pages, Janata Dal United and Bihar JD(U).

Interestingly, BJP/NDA’s three proxy pages have combined to spend more than Congress and LJP (which has a page called Chirag Paswan).

