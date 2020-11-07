Bihar Polls: PM Modi, Tejashwi Urge People to Vote In Final Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 7 November, encouraged voters to cast their ballot in the third and final phase of 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, even as he urged them to maintain physical distancing.

“I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। और हां, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

‘Cast Your Votes, Nitish Is Tired’: Tejashwi Yadav

Meanwhile, RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav asked people to participate in the “festival of democracy.”

“I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future. Nitishji is tired and he is unable to handle the state,” Tejashwi said.

LJP’s Chirag Paswan said that people are connecting with his party’s “Bihar first, Bihari first” campaign.

“The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitishji will never become the CM: Chirag Paswan,” the LJP chief said.

