Bihar Polls: PM Modi to End Campaign, Rahul to Continue Rallies

With the second phase of the Bihar polls underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wrap up his campaign for the Bihar state elections on Tuesday, 3 November, with two rallies in the Seemanchal region.

The appearances by the PM – who has been the trump card played by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its campaign with ten rallies till now – at Forbesganj and Saharsa are key to the BJP’s push for the final phase of polls on 7 November. 78 out of 243 seats are up for grabs in the final phase.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also on the campaign trail on Tuesday in Korha and Kishanganj. In comments on Twitter, the former party president said he would talk about increasing unemployment, farmer distress and the weak economy. He also urged people to go out and vote in the second phase for ‘a government of their choice’.

According to the Hindustan TImes, Gandhi will be concluding his own election tour in Bihar with rallies in Bihariganj (Madhepura) and Araria on 4 November. The newspaper also reports that a senior leader of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee has suggested that Gandhi will end his campaign with a joint press conference alongside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate for their parties’ Mahagathbandhan alliance.

In a tweet earlier in the day, PM Modi had also urged people to go out and vote in the second phase of the polls. While urging voters to ensure the “success of democracy”, however, he had also cautioned them to ensure they maintained social distancing and wore masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज दूसरे चरण के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे भारी संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव को सफल बनाएं। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने के साथ ही मास्क जरूर पहनें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

Also Read: Bihar Elections: CM Nitish Casts Vote as Second Phase Begins

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouBihar Polls: PM Modi to End Campaign, Rahul to Continue Rallies . Read more on Politics by The Quint.