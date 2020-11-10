Bihar Polls: NDA crosses halfway mark while leading on 125 seats

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for 238 of 243 seats at around 11:30 am, leading on 125 seats - BJP 70, JDU 48, VIP 6, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 1.

While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 101 seats - RJD 62, Congress 20, Left 19, BSP leads on 1, AIMIM on 2, LJP on 5 and independents also ahead on 4.

ECI trends for 223 of 243 seats at around 10:56 am -- NDA was leading on 117 seats -- BJP 63, JDU 48, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5, HAM-1.

Mahagathbandhan was ahead on 95 seats - RJD 61, Congress 19, Left 15 BSP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have a lead on one seat each, LJP on four and independents on five.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

On one side is the NDA, which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate. (ANI)