Bihar poll result analysis: Vote share dips for most, but BJP's margins rise; fewer women MLAs win despite high female turnout

The Bihar election cliffhanger ended at around 3 am Wednesday with the BJP-JD(U) combine managing to secure yet another term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The final results contradicted most exit polls, which gave an edge to Tejashwi Yadav's RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Let's look at some of the broad trends that have emerged from the election results and how the parties fare in comparison with previous results.

Party Performance

The first thing to notice is the change in vote shares of the JD(U) and BJP as compared to the 2019 General Election to Lok Sabha. The vote shares of both parties dropped in this Assembly Election, more so for the JD(U). However, this does not necessarily mean that the BJP performed worse than it did in 2019; the difference is likely because voters are voting differently in national and state elections, something that we have been observing in the recent past.

The RJD's vote share dropped slightly as compared to the 2015 Assembly election results " note that the party was in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) whose support base probably provided additional votes to the RJD. And, it is perhaps these 'swing votes' (who stayed on Nitish's side when he switched sides) that deprived the RJD of some more seats that could have changed the election results. I talk about this elsewhere.

A predominant discussion in this election has been the variation in the performance of parties within their respective alliances.

In Mahagathbandhan, the Congress clearly pulled the tally down: it has the lowest strike rate (seats won out of contested) and lowest vote share in seats contested in the alliance. Some of it could be because Congress got a higher proportion of seats in NDA strongholds; yet, this is an insufficient explanation and it is beyond any doubt that Congress did worse than other partners in the alliance.

The Congress equivalent on the NDA side seems to be Nitish Kumar's JD(U). It won much fewer seats than the BJP and its vote share is also considerably lower than that of the BJP. While there is no denying that the JD(U) did significantly worse than the BJP, the gap between the BJP and the JD(U)'s performance could have been significantly lower in the absence of the damage done by Chirag Paswan's LJP (NDA ally at Centre, but fielded candidates against JD(U)) by eating into the JD(U)'s vote share. In more than two dozen seats that the JD(U) lost, the margin of victory was lower than the LJP's vote share.

AIMIM and Left Parties performed better than expected. The left parties won 16 out of 29 seats they contested as a part of the Mahagathbandhan. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which contested in alliance with the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, the BSP and three other parties, won five seats. AIMIM's vote share has dropped in comparison to 2019, but this is because the party had contested on only one seat in 2019 whereas it contested on 20 seats this time, covering a larger area. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM also managed to improve its performance this time, winning four seats.

Level of competition

