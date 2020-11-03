Bihar: PM Modi Urges People to Vote in 2nd Phase, Take Precautions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Bihar to cast their votes in the phase two of polls on Tuesday, 3 November, while also encouraging them to maintain physical distancing and wear masks while “celebrating democracy.”

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज दूसरे चरण के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे भारी संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव को सफल बनाएं। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने के साथ ही मास्क जरूर पहनें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

He also appealed to voters to cast their ballot in the bypolls being held in 54 Assembly seats, across 10 states.

“Today, there are by-polls taking place in various places across India. I urge those voting in these seats to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” he tweeted.

Sushil Modi, Bihar Guv Cast Votes

Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader, who recovered from coronavirus, cast his vote in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar seat.

"“I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask.”" - Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, too, cast his vote in the second phase of Bihar elections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time."

