Bihar Elections: 7.7% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM In Third Phase

Voters queue for casting their vote during second phase assembly election in Bihar at polling booth of Phulwari assembly seat on November 3, 2020 in Patna.

An estimated 7.7% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where the third and final phase of elections were underway on Saturday.

The poll opened at 7 am in these seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

According to the Election Commission, the polling percentage at 9 am was 7.69.

The maximum 10.67% turnout till 9 am was recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum (5.36%) in the Katihar district.

The turnout in the first phase till 9 am was 6.74%, while in the second phase it was 8.05%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the voters in Bihar to “set a new record”.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। और हां, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Prominent candidates in this phase include Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JD(U), Speaker of the outgoing assembly.

JD(U) ministers in the fray are Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur).

Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP — Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).

Counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.

(With PTI inputs)

