Bihar Elections: Impoverished and abandoned, Nitish Kumar's inaction turns 'Mahadalits' into a mere specious tag

Editor's Note: By June 2020, at least 32 lakh migrant workers returned to Bihar, driven home by the pandemic. The state's resources, already stressed to capacity, has barely managed to resettle these workers. Their daily economic hardship is now the primary issue in the run up to Bihar's Assembly election, scheduled to take place between 28 October and 7 November. Firstpost travelled through the state to understand those issues faced by migrant workers that will play a critical role in voting patterns. This is the fourth report in a multi-part series.

Muzaffarpur: "Kisi ko vote nahi denge (We will not vote for anyone)," said Parbi Devi. A migrant worker from the Musahar community in Nawada's Dularpur village, the 46-year-old says political rallies " where "these netas" are lauding the development work " are ridiculous.

Living off a narrow tar road which goes to Nalanda, a group of 70 Mahadalit families from one of the poorest panchayats in Bihar -- Qadri Ganj, subsist under inhumane conditions. "My family and I have to leave our homes for nine months because this sarkar cannot provide us with food or jobs. Jayenge nahi toh kya karenge?" asks Parbi, a Scheduled Caste woman who migrates to West Bengal with her family of five for nine months, every year. "I am waiting for Durga Puja to get over. We will have to look for work again," she said.

House of a Dalit labourer in Nawada. Firstpost/Devparna Acharya More

Eighty percent of the population in this village comprises unskilled migrant workers who toil at brick kilns and other odd jobs for a paltry Rs 250-300 a day.

Who benefits from the Mahadalit tag?

According to the 2011 Social Economic and Caste Census, a total of 17,829,066 (88.82 percent) Scheduled Caste households are currently living in rural Bihar, while only 2,245,176 (11.18 percent) are in urban Bihar. In 2007, Nitish Kumar introduced the Mahadalit umbrella after the Bihar State Mahadalit Commission recommended the inclusion of 18 Scheduled Castes in the category. The move was seen largely as a political one, which complicated the already-complex Dalit voter base in Bihar.

"Unlike Uttar Pradesh, which witnessed a social revolution engineered by Kanshi Ram in the 1980s and '90s which gave a voice to the state's marginalised Jatav community, Bihar did not see a similar Dalit consolidation," says DM Diwakar, social scientist and a political thinker. According to Diwakar, Dalit voters in Bihar traditionally leaned towards the Left. "Because we did not have a "Dalit" party or a leader in Bihar. It changed as Mayawati got stronger in UP and the Left became weaker in Bihar," Diwakar explains.

A Scheduled Caste family's house in Manika Murra of Musahari block. Firstpost/Devparna Acharya More

This also meant that the Dalit vote, which comprises 16-17 percent of Bihar's population, is always divided, depending on which Dalit leader of which sub-caste is allied with which party. Jitan Ram Manjhi came up as a strong Dalit leader around 2013. And subsequent election results proved that the caste calculations had worked. Manjhi was Bihar's first Mahadalit chief minister.

The Mahadalit voters in Bihar are thus a crucial voting bloc for the JD(U)-BJP combine. However, on the ground, their anger is palpable because, despite the sub-categorisation, they have not received the promised benefits from the government. Nitish Kumar, under the new umbrella, introduced multiple schemes for the benefit of the Mahadalits " from educational loans to scholarships to housing. The lack of implementation of these policies on the ground is stark.