Bihar elections campaigning concludes: From Nitish's 'last election' remark, Modi's open letter to Rahul's MVM jibe

The curtain came down on campaigning for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Thursday, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying this was his "last election" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a "vikas" pitch to the electorate.

JD(U) chief Nitish, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among the star campaigners to hit the campaign trail on Thursday.

Around 2.35 crore people will vote in the third phase of the election scheduled on 3 November. Over 1,200 candidates are in the fray, including Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and state cabinet ministers Suresh Sharma and Pramod Kumar.

Campaigning for the Bihar election has been dominated by topics such as: the NDA government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic, relief action in the floods situation, the issue of unemployment, the migrant exodus after the nationwide lockdown in March, and the BJP's poll promise of free COVID-19 vaccine if it comes to power in the state.

What Nitish Kumar has said

Towards the end of a rally in Purnia on Thursday, the chief minister said, "Today is the last day (of campaigning). Polling will take place on the day after tomorrow. This is my last election."

This is my last election, says Bihar CM and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar during an election rally in Purnia#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vLSL4uQd4v " ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Urging voters to grant him a fourth straight term in office, he added, "All's well that ends well." The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times.

While his comment fueled speculation of his retiremnet, NDTV quoted sources as clarifying that Nitish meant "the last meeting of this election".

On Wednesday, dissonance was apparent in the statements of the NDA allies after Nitish rubbished Adityanath's statement on the Centre's contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a poll rally in Katihar, Adityanath said, "Modiji has found a solution to the infiltration problem in the form of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act)".

"He has ensured that all those who have fled Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh following religious persecution feel safe here. On the other hand, those infiltrators who try to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of the country will be thrown out," Yogi had said, evoking wild applause from the crowds.

However, Nitish, who enjoys the support of a section of the state's Muslim community, dismissed the statement in rallies at Araria and Kishanganj later in the day. Both districts have a heavy concentration of the minority population, PTI reported.

Expressing displeasure on the hard-line adopted by some in the NDA coalition over illegal immigration, Nitish said, "Who are these people indulging in faltu baat (rubbish)... that people will be thrown out of the country? Ever since you have given us a chance to serve, we have taken all people along. Who is going to throw you out? Everybody belongs to this country."

The chief minister also shared the relevant clip of his speech on his official Twitter handle with the caption, "It is our dharma to take everybody along. This is our culture. Bihar will progress only when all stay together."

The JD(U), which has flip-flopped on the issue of CAA, had supported the controversial legislation in both the Houses of the Parliament, months after opposing it. The party later sought to undo the political damage by getting a resolution passed in the Bihar Assembly, declaring that there was no need for a country-wide NRC, which has so far been limited to Assam.

A major agenda of Nitish's campaign has been to tackle the anti-incumbency after three terms. However, some sections of the electorate remain unconvinced on the issues of unemployment and alcohol prohibition.

On Tuesday, stones and onions were pelted at the chief minister during a rally in the Madhubani district. "As the chief minister began speaking on unemployment, an unidentified man in the crowd started throwing stones and onions towards the stage," India Today reported.

What Narendra Modi has said

Modi, who has addressed a number of rallies in the state, on Thursday addressed the electorate in an "open letter" while also praising Nitish multiple times.

Story continues