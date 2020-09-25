What The 2020 Bihar Election Means For Nitish Kumar, BJP And the Grand Alliance

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United national president Nitish Kumar arrives at the party office to interact with ticket seekers and party workers ahead of Bihar Assembly election on September 23, 2020 in Patna.

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — As Bihar is set to become the first Indian state to go for polls during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the political future of many prominent politicians also hangs in balance.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that the Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, with counting on November 11.

Here’s what this crucial election means for some top contenders and parties in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar

Chief of Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar is going into this election following a 15-year long rule and five stints as the Bihar chief minister. After an internal BJP survey indicated he faced massive anti-incumbency, some BJP leaders began saying that this assembly election should be contested with prime minister Narendra Modi as the face of the NDA alliance.

However, BJP president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah have, on more than one occasion in the last one year, reiterated that this election will be contested under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

To battle anti-incumbency, Nitish Kumar has come up with a unique ploy, asking the people of Bihar to compare his 15-year long rule with the Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal’s 15-year rule before him.

Related...

“Pandrah Saal Banam Pandrah Saal” and “Bihar Me Vikas Ho, Nitish Kumar Ho” are some of the slogans coined by the JDU for this election.

Nitish Kumar has an edge over his rivals and alliance partners when it comes to image.

The politician has carefully and successfully coined and maintained his image as a “development man” in the last 15 years. The absence of his archrival Lalu Prasad Yadav and...

Continue reading on HuffPost