Bihar Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways For 2021 Bengal Polls

"Those who think they can kill BJP workers and win elections must see the writing on the wall," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing BJP workers in Delhi, while congratulating them for his party, the BJP's, win in the Bihar elections.

Modi was, without a doubt, aiming his guns at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal with the aforementioned statement, indicating the battle for Bengal has begun.

Riding on a high, the BJP is looking to take the state after making significant inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Trinamool, on the other hand, is fighting its toughest opposition since 2011.

What do the Bihar polls say about the impending West Bengal elections? Here are a few key takeaways:

1. Resilience of Incumbents

One of the key takeaways from the Bihar polls is that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) came in at third position, behind its junior alliance partner going into the elections- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is clear that while Kumar, the CM face of the alliance, was fighting major anti-incumbency, factors like the Union government’s handling of the lockdown and the migrant crisis, joblessness and economic stagnation did not affect the BJP's votes.

Bihar’s reaction to the BJP is reminiscent of how Bengal reacted to the Trinamool Congress in 2016, voting it back to power with a thumping majority despite a major flyover crash and the Narada tapes being leaked right before the election. The alleged involvement of top Trinamool leaders in the multi-crore Sarada scam did not affect the Trinamool’s fate either. However, this time the Trinamool is facing a stronger, more organized opposition.

It is clear that both the BJP and the Trinamool have made and want to make this a Modi vs Mamata contest, hoping to capitalise on the personality power both bring. However, Bihar has made it clear that while Modi’s name works with the electorate, they’ll vote for state-centric issues as opposed to national-centric ones in Assembly polls.

To be fair, the Trinamool seems to be aware of this and has increased focus on both promoting Mamata’s policies as well as highlighting Modi’s flaws that are specific to Bengal. Since Banerjee does not have an alliance partner to back her up, this balance of maintaining focus on localized issues while attacking Modi at the centre is what the Trinamool will be harnessing.

2. What Worked For The BJP?

Like in Bihar, where the BJP did not have a CM face, in Bengal too, the BJP clearly has no one to match Mamata’s personality cult. It is clear, therefore that they will have to ride on Modi-Shah and the anti-incumbency factor. Home Minister Amit Shah, in recent times, has been personally fronting the party’s campaign in Bengal, unlike in Bihar, which was handled almost entirely by party president JP Nadda. The trouble for the BJP comes in the form of the Left-Congress, which will split the anti-incumbency votes.

BJP’s strong focus on “sushashan” and at the same time attack on Lalu’s “Jungle Raj” seems to have worked. With the 10 years of the Mamata government’s shortcomings to pick on, it will do them well to bring back the focus on the rot in the TMC. This, especially since the TMC, like the RJD, will look to keep the election governance centric in the face of BJP’s increasing religious polarization.

3. The Left Could Claim More Political Space

The Bihar elections showed that when the Left does stick to issues of the grassroots, it reaps electoral dividends. Winning 18 of the 29 seats allotted to it, the Left has become a talking point this election. Younger faces and backing grassroot movements seem to have worked. This shows that in Bengal too, where the Left still has a very large organizational and cadre base, Lal Salaam chants can make a significant come back.

The Bengal Left needs to look into strengthening this organization and also needs to tap into its youth base for newer, credible faces. With the BJP focusing on communal polarization and the Trinamool trying to maintain a balance with secularism and soft Hindutva, there is a large space for policy-based campaigns that the Left can capitalize on.

