Bihar Election Results: CPI(ML) Could Be Surprise Package in MGB

The exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections have predicted a lead for Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan over the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance. While the India Today-Axis Poll and Chanakya predicted an outright victory for the Mahagathbandhan, The CVoter and Jan Ki Baat polls predicted a closer race with the Mahagathbandhan slightly ahead. Only the Dainik Bhaskar poll predicted an NDA victory.

A number of polls suggest that the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist Liberation) or CPI(ML) has emerged as a strong performer within the Mahagathbandhan.

The India Today Axis exit poll predicts that the CPI(ML) could win 12-16 seats out of the 19 it contested. This would mean a strike rate of at least 63-84 percent.

The alliance appears to have worked particularly well in the CPI(ML)'s core area of influence – Bhojpur. According to the Axis survey, the Mahagathbandhan could win 33 out of 49 seats in this region which is about two-thirds of the total number of seats.

According to the survey, this is also the region where the Mahagathbandhan's lead over the NDA is highest at 12 percentage points.

This article will try to answer the following questions.

What does the CPI(ML) bring to the Mahagathbandhan?

How has the alliance worked on the ground? Were there any hitches?

Will CPI(ML) join the government if Mahagathbandhan does come to power?

To help understand the CPI(ML)'s perspective, The Quint also spoke to N Sai Balaji, national president of the party’s students' wing All India Students Association and former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU). He had been actively campaigning for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

What Does CPI(ML) Bring to the Mahagathbandhan?

When RJD's Tejashwi Yadav gave 29 seats to the Left Parties, including 19 to the CPI(ML), many said he had conceded too much. This was especially in contrast to his refusal make any concessions to smaller parties like Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insan Party and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party of Upendra Kushwaha. While Manjhi and Sahani joined the NDA, Kushwaha formed a separate alliance with the AIMIM and BSP.

Cadre Strength

Though much smaller than parties like RJD, BJP, JD(U) or even the Congress or LJP in terms of resources, CPI(ML) has one of the strongest cadres in Bihar. Observers say that the huge crowds in Mahagathbandhan rallies weren’t just because of the RJD but also the CPI(ML).

Economic Justice Plank

The Left parties’ presence in Tejashwi's alliance comprising the RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) was completely in line with his message of economic justice.

"Bihar's youth have been agitating to get vacant government jobs filled, teachers have been demanding equal pay for equal work, workers have been demanding regularisation and proper remuneration, farmers have been demanding MSP at 1.5 times their input costs, the poor have been demanding free and good quality healthcare and schooling. It is these issues that have made it, at least in part, to the 25-point MGB Commitments for Change," AISA president N Sai Balaji said about the Mahagathbandhan's core agenda.

Background in Social Movements

The CPI(ML) also brought with it the support it gained through social movements that it has supported on the ground and this is reflected in some of its candidates.

"Manoj Manzil from Aigaon has been leading Sadak Par School movement in Bhojpur, against unemployment, Shashi Yadav from Digha led midday meal workers, ASHA workers and other working women movements. Sandeep Saurav has been a leader of students' and youth movements for education, employment and democracy," Balaji said.

