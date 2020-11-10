Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA surges ahead of Mahagathbandhan, crosses halfway mark as per latest trends

Bihar Election Result 2020 LATEST Counting and Updates:

The National Democratic Alliance has crossed the majority mark (122 seats out of 243) in early leads, according to the Election Commission figures. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, however, has fallen far behind ally BJP and the saffron party has emerged as the single largest party in the contest.

The ruling NDA and the Opposition Grand Alliance are locked in a neck-and-neck fight as early trends for 125 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly have become available.

As per the Bihar early trends, BJP is now leading in 45 seats, the JD(U) in 34 and the Vikassheel Insaan Party in three seats. While, the RJD has overtaken BJP and leading in 52 seats. The Congress is ahead in 14 seats and the Left parties are ahead in 12 seats.

Early leads are giving a clear edge to the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, as predicted by most exit polls, leading in 94 seats against 71 for the NDA. In a setback for Nitish Kumar, the BJP is ahead of the JD(U) in terms of leads.

The BJP is zooming ahead in the early trends, having an upper hand over JD(U). Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading in 9 seats and the Congress is ahead in five seats.

The fate of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government, which has helmed Bihar for a decade and a half, will be decided on Tuesday as counting of the 243-member legislative Assembly is currently underway.

Counting of votes got underway on Tuesday morning for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections that may herald a new era in state politics, with exit polls predicting a victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

The exercise will decide the electoral fate of over 3,700 candidates who are in the race to win the 243 seats of the state assembly.

After the conclusion of the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday, the counting of votes will begin today, 10 November (Tuesday).

The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly comes to an end on 29 November. Of the total strength, 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting, by setting up 55 counting centres in 38 districts across Bihar, with 414 counting halls set up.

Three counting centres each have been set up in four districts of East Champaran (which has 12 assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 seats), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven constituencies).

In the first phase, 71 seats spread across 16 districts went to poll on 28 October (1,066 candidates), while in the second, voters in 94 seats of 17 districts exercised their franchise on 3 November ( 1,463 candidates). In the third phase, 78 seats spread in 15 districts went to polls on 7 November (1,204 candidates).

As per the guidelines set up the Election Commission due to the coronavirus pandemic, no more than 7 counting tables will be allowed in the counting halls, to maintain social distancing.

Face masks will be mandatory for entering into the counting centres besides sanitisers will be kept in adequate quantity there.

In the state capital Patna, votes for all the 14 Assembly constituencies will be counted at just one centre set up at AN College. The poll panel said it is readying 30 counting halls at the college.

Bihar chief electoral officer HR Srinivasa said the Election Commission has established a three-tier security system for strong rooms (housing the Electronic Voting Machines) and the counting centres.

The inner core is being guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), then there is the Bihar Military Police (BMP) and then the district police, he told reporters.

"We have deployed 19 companies of CAPF just for the security of the strong rooms and counting centres.

Besides, we have 59 CAPF companies to ensure law and order during and in the aftermath of the counting process," he said. One CAPF company comprises around 100 personnel.

The CEO said the Election Commission will strictly deal with any "anti-social" elements who indulge in "hooliganism" during or in the aftermath of the counting.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said CCTV cameras have been installed in the control rooms.

"Their display is in the District Election Officers offices. And they are also being monitored regularly by the Chief Electoral Officer," he said.