Bihar Election Phase 3 today: Voting for 78 seats begin; a look at key candidates, parties and important protocols

Voting in 78 of Bihar's 243 seats has begun today >(Saturday, 7 November) in the third phase of the state Assembly polls. Also undergoing polls is the Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.

About 2.34 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,204 candidates, including 110 women, in the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Saturday.

Of the total 78 seats, 12 are reserved under the Scheduled Caste category, whereas one is reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category.

The first phase of the state polls, when a turnout of 55.68 percent was recorded, was conducted on 28 October, whereas, in the second phase, which saw polling on 94 seats, the voter turnout was around 55.70.

Time of polling

Polling will be from 7 am to 6 pm, chief electoral officer HR Srinivasa said, however, it will conclude early at 4 pm in four Naxal-affected constituencies of Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Simri Bakhtiarpur and Mahishi.

Out of 33,782 polling stations 4,999 are considered as vulnerable.

Representational image. PTI

Political parties in the fray

The final phase of polling on Saturday will cover 78 constituencies spread across 19 north Bihar districts. In the last election, the grand alliance, which then also included the JD(U), had won 54 of the 78 seats from this region. The JD(U), which is now part of the NDA had bagged 24 seats, whereas the RJD had won 20 seats and the Congress had ten seats. The BJP, which is the main constituent of the NDA, along with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awaam Morcha (HAM), had won 19.

But in this election, JD(U) is out of Mahagathbandahn and is contesting the election with the NDA. The LJP under Chirag Paswan has gone solo, whereas, former NDA-member RLSP has formed Grand Democratic Secular Front, a six-party alliance which includes Mayawati's BSP, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Samajik Janata Dal (democratic) and Jantantrik Party (Socialist). Meanwhile, the NDA, now includes Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party.

As for the Grand Alliance, the Congress and RJD have joined hands with the Left Parties in the state.

The final phase, therefore, is likely to be a real test for the ruling alliance of the NDA, the Grand Alliance as well as the six-party Grand Democratic Secular Front.

Leading from the front on behalf of the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in remote districts of Araria and Saharsa for this phase of elections, exhorting the masses to retain their trust in the coalition headed in the state by Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

Modi asserted that the NDA was looking forward to meet the "aspirations" of people in the decade to follow, having fulfilled their "needs" in the preceding one.

Altogether 12 rallies were addressed by the prime minister, on whom the NDA banks for performing well in the 243 Assembly constituencies across the state.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also addressed election meetings at Madhepura and Araria where he raised suspicions of poll rigging dubbing the EVMs as MVMs (Modi voting machines), drawing jeers from the BJP which claimed the opposition leader had lost his nerves in the face of an impending defeat.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rallies continued to be in the news for unsavoury happenings. At an election rally in Madhubani, stones and onions were hurled towards the dais, evoking an angry retort from the incumbent "phenko, aur phenko" (carry on with your mischief). RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav continued with his campaign, drawing enthusiastic crowds at his rallies, numerous in a day.

Poll pundits are, however, of the view that after gaining momentum in the first phase, the RJD-led Grand Alliance has lost some steam in the subsequent ones. The BJP roped in many of its heavyweights for the Assembly election campaign. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who repeatedly flew down to the state urging voters to support the NDA.

