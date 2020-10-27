Bihar Election 2020 Voting Date Phase 1: Don't have photo voter slip yet? Here's how you can download it from nvsp.in

The three-phase elections in Bihar will be held from 28 October to 7 November amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the counting of votes to be held on 10 November.

Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held tomorrow, Wednesday (28 October), during which voters in 71 constituencies will cast their ballots.

The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly comes to an end on 29 November. Of the total strength, 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs.

Around 7.29 crore people are set to cast their votes in the Hindi heartland state. Out of this, nearly 78 lakh will be first-time voters.

But before exercising their franchise, voters must check if their names have appeared on the voters' list, and download the voter slip, which needs to be presented along with a photo identity card at your polling station to vote in the upcoming election.

If your name does not appear on the voters' list, the polling booth officials will not allow you to cast your vote.

Usually, voter slips (which serve as proof that your name exists in the electoral roll) are made available to voters' by various political parties. But what if you haven't received yours yet?

The Election Commission offers voters the facility to check their names on the electoral roll and download their photo voter slip from the portal nvsp.in. Every voter is required to carry their photo voter slip along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC) or other approved photo identity proofs.

Here are the steps to download your voter slip:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the National Voter Services Portal's - nvsp.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option

Step 3. Fill in your credentials

Step 4. Press the 'search' button

Step 5. Your name will appear at the bottom of the page

Step 6. Click on view details and the page will be directed to your voter slip.

Step 7. Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out.

In case your name does not appear after the first three steps, it is likely that you are not eligible to vote in the 2020 Bihar Assembly election. The full list of constituencies is available here.

