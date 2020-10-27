Bihar Election 2020 Phase 1 tomorrow: First-time voters can find polling booth on nvsp.in

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Wednesday (>28 October), with as many as 71 Assembly constituencies scheduled to vote.

This time, there are 11.17 lakh first-time voters in Bihar, which is a sharp drop from the 2015 figure of 24.13 lakh.

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate.

Here is a step-by-step guide to finding your polling booth ahead of the voting:

Step 1: Go to the National Voters Service Portal website.

Step 2: On the extreme right hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information', click on 'Booth, AC, PC'.

Step 3: Users will be redirected to a page with two tabs " 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'. Either option can be used to find the polling station.

Step 4: In the 'Search by Details' tab, users have to provide details such as their name, their father or husband's name, gender and date of birth or age before choosing their state, district and Assembly/ Lok Sabha constituency from a drop-down menu.

Step 5 (optional): Alternatively, users can also choose to locate the geographical details on a map. Once done, they can complete the process by entering the captcha text and clicking search.

Step 6: In the 'Search by EPIC Number' tab, users have to enter their EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number, choose the state where their Lok Sabha constituency is located from the drop-down list and then enter the mandatory captcha text.

After submitting the required information in either tab, users can get the exact address of their polling station. The information box also includes a "view details" button, that redirects users to a page with additional details, such as part name, part number and serial number. Voters can also find the name and number of the Booth Level Officer, District Election Officer and the Electoral Roll Registration Officer.

