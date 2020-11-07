Bihar will take decision on its future, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar will take a decision on its future, as the state is ready to go for the third and final phase of Assembly polls today.

"I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future. Nitish Ji is tired and he is unable to handle the state," said Yadav.

Bihar is set to go for the third and final phase of polls today across 78 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts with all players having made last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

Over 2.35 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase including nearly 1.23 crore male and 1.12 crore female voters.

The state assembly has 243 seats and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)