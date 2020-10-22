Large Crowds, No Masks: Parties Flout Covid Norms In Bihar Campaign, EC Takes Note

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses an election meeting at Masauhri on October 20 (left). RJD's Tejashwi Yadav during an election campaign rally at Masaurhi on October 21 (right).

After poll rallies in Bihar saw massive crowds and campaigners addressing public meetings without wearing masks, the Election Commission on Wednesday issued an advisory to all recognised political parties.

In the advisory, the poll panel said chief electoral officers and the district machinery would be expected to invoke appropriate and relevant penal provisions against candidates concerned as well as organisers responsible for such violations, according to PTI.

The EC advisory came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, the seventh since the pandemic began. Modi had called on people to remain careful as the “virus was still around”.

The poll panel said: “It has come to the notice of the Commission instances of such public meetings where large crowds assembled in utter violation of social distancing, and the political leaders and campaigners addressing the gatherings without wearing masks in complete disregard of the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission.”

By not following the norms, the poll body said that the political parties and candidates are not only flouting its guidelines “with impunity but exposing themselves as well as the public attending the rallies or meetings to the danger of infection during the pandemic”.

As the most important stakeholders in the electoral process, the parties are duty-bound to observe the norms determined by the Commission for electioneering, it noted.

Non-compliance of instructions during the period of public interface will attract actions as per...

