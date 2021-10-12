Bihar BEd CET 2021: Results for second round of counselling out; check them at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

The seat allotment for the second round of counselling for Bihar BEd CET 2021 has been released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga, Bihar. Candidates, who had appeared for the combined entrance test, can now check the college allotment list by visiting the official website of Bihar BEd LNMU at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The confirmation of seat and fee payment can be done from 12 to 21 October. For the second round of counselling, selected candidates must pay a fee of Rs 3,000.

Steps to check the seat allotment for Bihar BEd CET 2021 counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads, "Bihar CET 2021 Counselling'

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the link that says Bihar BEd CET second allotment list 2021

Step 4: After being directed to a new page, enter all the necessary credentials including the username, password, and the required captcha to log in

Step 5: After providing all details click on the 'Submit' button. Within seconds, the list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Now, download and keep a printout of the allotment list for future use

Direct link to check the second allotment list: https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/login

Candidates should note that the verification for admission to the concerned colleges will be done from 18 to 23 October. Additionally, spot admission for eligible candidates will be held from 25 to 30 October.

The Bihar CET BEd examination is a state-level teaching entrance test which is conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Those who qualify in this exam are eligible to take admission in regular, distance and Shiksha Shastri BEd courses.

On 1 September, the first round of counselling registration began and it concluded on 12 September. The allotted college list was issued by LNMU on their official website on 18 September.

