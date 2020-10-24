Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Narayan Singh, JDRP Candidate, Shot Dead in Sheohar District

Patna, October 24: A candidate in fray in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2020 was shot dead on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Narayan Singh, was contesting from the Sheohar constituency. He had been issued a ticket by the Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party (JDRP). The two accused who fired upon Singh were arrested by the police. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Jobs and Farm Loan Waiver.



The gruesome murder was reported in Hathsar village of Sheohar district. Two bike-borne men reportedly fired upon Singh. They were nabbed on the spot by locals who physically assaulted them till the police arrived.

"Two people have been arrested while they were trying to escape and an investigation is going on... Around five to six people were involved in the firing," sub-divisional police officer Rakesh Kumar was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

The murder comes barely three days before the assembly elections are scheduled to commence in the state. The polls will be held in three rounds - on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on November 10.