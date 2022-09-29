BIH Spotlight: Finalists announced for ‘hospitality’s most diverse awards’
The finalists have been announced for the inaugural BIH Spotlight Awards — and London leads the way with 31 nominations across 13 categories.
The new accolades, organised by Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH), are the first-ever awards to actively champion diverse talent across all areas of the hospitality industry, from restaurants, bars and pubs to individual cuisine categories, head office operations and food delivery services.
Be Inclusive Hospitality is the brainchild of Lorraine Copes, whose 20-year career in hospitality includes stints working for Corbin & King and Gordon Ramsay. Copes founded the not-for-profit organisation in 2020 to improve racial equity within hospitality, food and drink by providing visibility for black, Asian and ethnic minority talent.
“We’ve received an outstanding response to the first-ever BIH Spotlight Awards,” Copes says. “It has been moving to read the stories of resilience, passion and community in some of the nominations received.”
Heading the nominations in the Chef of the Year category is Keshia Sakarah of Caribe’ restaurant and Baruru supperclub. Sakarah founded Caribe’ in Brixton in 2018 in response to the under-representation of Caribbean food culture on the UK restaurant scene. The monthly Baruru supperclub offers a more immersive experience of the islands’ food heritage, with each course highlighting a different aspect of Caribbean history or culture.
Other pioneering names shortlisted include curry-puff queen Sandra Leong of Old Chang Kee in the East and South East Asian Food category, Clement Ogbonnaya, the landlord of the Prince of Peckham, for Bar/Pub of the Year, and Philip Juma of Juma Kitchen, the Iraqi food specialist in Borough Market, in the Middle East Food category.
The judging panel for the awards is co-chaired by celebrity chef Andi Oliver and Des Gunewardena, CEO and chairman of restaurant group D&D London. Said Oliver of the finalists: “We’re showcasing a veritable tidal wave of talent from right across our nation
“It’s a wonderful testament to the beauty of Britain’s multicultural culinary landscape.”
More than 400 public nominations were received for businesses and individuals from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds working within the UK hospitality industry. Nominations are closed for 11 of the 13 award categories but remain open until October 2 for the Peoples’ Choice Person of the Year and the Peoples’ Choice Restaurant of the Year, and can be voted for on the BIH website. All the winners of the BIH Spotlight Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on the evening of Monday October 24 at Percy’s bar in Kensington.
The London finalists are below:
Chef of the Year
Keshia Sakarah, Caribe’ and Baruru supperclub
African Food
Akwasi Brenya-Mensa, Tatale
Lawrence Gomez, Papa L’s Kitchen
Jess and Jo Odun, The Flygerians
Caribbean Food
Delroy Dixon, Rhythm Kitchen
Lara Luck, Food by Lara Luck
Maureen Tyne, Maureen’s Brixton Kitchen
East and South East Asian Food
Mark Corbyn, The Adobros
Sandra Leong, Old Chang Kee UK
John Li, The Dumpling Shack Group
Ferdinand Montoya, Sarap
South Asian Food
Dom Fernando, Paradise Soho
Rajiv KC, Rajiv’s Kitchen
Mohini Samani, Mumbai Mix
Middle Eastern Food
Tariq Al Khaldi, BEYRoots
Café Palestina
Philip Juma, Juma Kitchen
Bar/Pub of the Year
Lucy Do, The Dodo Micropub
Erika Haigh, Moto
Clement Ogbonnaya, Prince of Peckham
Drinks Professional of the Year
Imie Augier, Soda and Friends
Nina Dornoo-Dornor, Cocktail Mania
Rod Eslamieh, Chapter 72
Deano Moncrieffe, Hacha Bar
Head Office Impact
Afees Bello, Wolseley Hospitality Group
Raj Markandoo, Bubala
Tasneem Sharrem, Fat Macy’s
Rising Star
Kyra Elton, East London Liquor Company and Happiness Forgets
Shiqi Liu, Ustick!
Anoushica Matthews, Sweet Spice Wines
Reuben Nehikhare, The Parlor
To see the full list of finalists, head to bihospitality.co.uk