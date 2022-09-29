BIH Spotlight: Finalists announced for ‘hospitality’s most diverse awards’

In the spotlight: Rajiv KC of Rajiv’s Kitchen is up for the South Asian Food award (Press handout )

The finalists have been announced for the inaugural BIH Spotlight Awards — and London leads the way with 31 nominations across 13 categories.

The new accolades, organised by Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH), are the first-ever awards to actively champion diverse talent across all areas of the hospitality industry, from restaurants, bars and pubs to individual cuisine categories, head office operations and food delivery services.

Be Inclusive Hospitality is the brainchild of Lorraine Copes, whose 20-year career in hospitality includes stints working for Corbin & King and Gordon Ramsay. Copes founded the not-for-profit organisation in 2020 to improve racial equity within hospitality, food and drink by providing visibility for black, Asian and ethnic minority talent.

“We’ve received an outstanding response to the first-ever BIH Spotlight Awards,” Copes says. “It has been moving to read the stories of resilience, passion and community in some of the nominations received.”

Judge Andi Oliver (Andi Oliver)

Heading the nominations in the Chef of the Year category is Keshia Sakarah of Caribe’ restaurant and Baruru supperclub. Sakarah founded Caribe’ in Brixton in 2018 in response to the under-representation of Caribbean food culture on the UK restaurant scene. The monthly Baruru supperclub offers a more immersive experience of the islands’ food heritage, with each course highlighting a different aspect of Caribbean history or culture.

Other pioneering names shortlisted include curry-puff queen Sandra Leong of Old Chang Kee in the East and South East Asian Food category, Clement Ogbonnaya, the landlord of the Prince of Peckham, for Bar/Pub of the Year, and Philip Juma of Juma Kitchen, the Iraqi food specialist in Borough Market, in the Middle East Food category.

The judging panel for the awards is co-chaired by celebrity chef Andi Oliver and Des Gunewardena, CEO and chairman of restaurant group D&D London. Said Oliver of the finalists: “We’re showcasing a veritable tidal wave of talent from right across our nation

“It’s a wonderful testament to the beauty of Britain’s multicultural culinary landscape.”

More than 400 public nominations were received for businesses and individuals from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds working within the UK hospitality industry. Nominations are closed for 11 of the 13 award categories but remain open until October 2 for the Peoples’ Choice Person of the Year and the Peoples’ Choice Restaurant of the Year, and can be voted for on the BIH website. All the winners of the BIH Spotlight Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on the evening of Monday October 24 at Percy’s bar in Kensington.

The London finalists are below:

Chef of the Year

Keshia Sakarah, Caribe’ and Baruru supperclub

African Food

Akwasi Brenya-Mensa, Tatale

Lawrence Gomez, Papa L’s Kitchen

Jess and Jo Odun, The Flygerians

Caribbean Food

Delroy Dixon, Rhythm Kitchen

Lara Luck, Food by Lara Luck

Maureen Tyne, Maureen’s Brixton Kitchen

East and South East Asian Food

Mark Corbyn, The Adobros

Sandra Leong, Old Chang Kee UK

John Li, The Dumpling Shack Group

Ferdinand Montoya, Sarap

South Asian Food

Dom Fernando, Paradise Soho

Rajiv KC, Rajiv’s Kitchen

Mohini Samani, Mumbai Mix

Middle Eastern Food

Tariq Al Khaldi, BEYRoots

Café Palestina

Philip Juma, Juma Kitchen

Bar/Pub of the Year

Lucy Do, The Dodo Micropub

Erika Haigh, Moto

Clement Ogbonnaya, Prince of Peckham

Drinks Professional of the Year

Imie Augier, Soda and Friends

Nina Dornoo-Dornor, Cocktail Mania

Rod Eslamieh, Chapter 72

Deano Moncrieffe, Hacha Bar

Head Office Impact

Afees Bello, Wolseley Hospitality Group

Raj Markandoo, Bubala

Tasneem Sharrem, Fat Macy’s

Rising Star

Kyra Elton, East London Liquor Company and Happiness Forgets

Shiqi Liu, Ustick!

Anoushica Matthews, Sweet Spice Wines

Reuben Nehikhare, The Parlor

To see the full list of finalists, head to bihospitality.co.uk