BigPanda Celebrates Being Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

Company Stands Out Among Thousands of Companies,

Gives Credit to Values and Diversity as Key Reasons for Success

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced it has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s 2021 best workplaces . The annual list is generated following comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

This year’s Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces selection process was highly competitive, with thousands of companies applying and only 429 companies on the list. The full list appears in the May/June 2021 print issue of Inc., as well as online at Inc.com .

According to Inc., the list represents 429 businesses that “did the most to support their employees and keep them engaged through a turbulent year.”

The recognition validates BigPanda's commitment to helping customers succeed and building an amazing company. While everyone at BigPanda focuses on those two end goals, the “Panda Way'' also reinforces that the journey should be fun and rewarding as well.

"One of the catalysts that helped us take off as a company was taking company values very seriously, and it has paid off once again with inclusion on this year's Inc. Best Workplaces list," said Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder of BigPanda. "Getting serious about our values positively impacted the organization across the board, and we couldn't be prouder of the team-wide effort that helped get us this recognition."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

Story continues

Examples of anonymous feedback from BigPanda’s employee survey include:



"As a person from a marginalized minority group, I feel very proud to work for an organization that not only displays a pride logo during pride month but celebrates my being the other 11 months out of the year. I feel accepted for who I am, my gender never comes into question, and everyone has been beyond friendly and welcoming. As my boss says, we're a company with racial candor, we take how we feel, and sometimes there are disagreements, but they're always for the better as we come out a strong group time and time again. And throughout this, I never have to worry that my LGBT identity is going to be attacked, I feel respected from the CEO down to my peers and employees. This is a great place to work, and I'm a PROUD Panda."

"BigPanda is the healthiest company I've ever worked in. That health begins with its culture; it is open and welcoming, non-judgemental and hard working. I particularly appreciate that BigPanda does not have age discrimination; people are appreciated based on the quality of their character and work, not by immutable attributes like age, color, etc. I know that, even though I've had a long career, at BigPanda I have lots of growth potential in front of me. I also feel a sense of ownership; not 'working for' but 'working with.' It's good to know that the people I work with are working as hard as I am."

“We are building a special, values-based company where Pandas can do career-defining work in a culture that supports them,” said Matt Morgan, Chief People Officer at BigPanda. “I’m delighted that the company is being recognized for its unique approach in how we hire, treat and retain our people.”

For more information on the BigPanda story and company culture, visit www.bigpanda.io/company .

Why BigPanda

BigPanda helps businesses prevent and resolve IT outages with their platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps. Without BigPanda, IT Ops and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Nike, Marriott and Expedia rely on BigPanda to prevent outages, reduce costs, and give their teams time back for digital transformation. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by turning IT noise into insights and manual tasks into automated actions. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com



