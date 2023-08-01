Bigotry alone shouldn’t be a crime

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby (left) speaks with Jayne Ozanne (right) and other LGBT+ campaigners and their allies gather outside Lambeth Palace

I’m an Anglican priest, and while a straight, married man have authored two books outlining the Biblical, Christian arguments for same-sex marriage and full acceptance of LGBTQ people within the church. I’ve also written countless articles, and appeared on television and radio making the same defence, and suffered a great deal of abuse and threats as a consequence.

And I also believe that a woman painter who recently refused to decorate the home of a gay couple should be allowed to make that decision and not face any legal consequences. Her reputation may be damaged and she could lose business, which is absolutely acceptable, but she has – if you like – the right to be wrong.

The couple involved, Joshua and George (they’re withholding their surnames) have been extremely considerate in not naming the woman, likely realising that the social media and even personal attacks that would inevitably follow would be appalling. Nor are they planning on suing her under the Equalities Act 2010 which bans discrimination due to sexuality.

Which indicates that they have a far deeper grasp than her on the basic Christian tenets of forgiveness, inclusion, and refusal to judge.

The case itself is extraordinary in that it doesn’t involve support for a same-sex wedding, whether as a caterer, photographer, or cleric. The couple say that the tradeswoman changed her attitude to the job when she visited their home and realised the situation. She texted to them that as, “‘practising Christian” she could not proceed due to “recommended guidelines” at her church.

I could counter with evidence that Jesus never mentions the issue, the Old Testament doesn’t refers to lesbianism, St. Paul condemns temple male prostitution rather than loving, consenting same-sex relationships, and that while the Bible speaks of the poor more than 2000 times, it hardly ever writes of what we today describe as homosexuality – the word is actually late 19th-century.

But I also appreciate that there is disagreement within the wider church on this subject, and while I hope and pray that minds can be changed, I’ve met many people who disagree with me who are fine and selfless followers of Christ. This case, however, seems extreme from any point of view.

In the public sector, discrimination based on sexuality, as well as race, religion, or disability is and should be illegal. Surely most of us agree on that. The state must never have a right to penalise someone because of who they are, and that’s as conservative a position as it is liberal.

In the private sector, the free market, it all becomes rather blurred. What if the couple in question lived not in a large city but a small village, and there was only one painter available? What if the decision to reject the work was based on skin colour? Our reaction would surely be angrier. My father was Jewish, and lived in London at a time when there were implicit and even explicit barriers to work because of his religion. That all changed, but took a long time and involved a great deal of hardship.

But then there’s simply common sense. This couple wouldn’t have been comfortable with a person so profoundly, perversely, opposed to their relationship painting their home, with them surrounded by her work for years to come. I’ve a feeling they know that, and far better than I do.

“Just another day in the life of a practising homo – a tradesperson outright refusing to do some painting/decorating because of my sexuality”, said Joshua, one half of the couple. It may sound dismissive but it’s also deeply poignant. There’s an expression of hurt here that nobody should have to experience. He and his partner have done nothing wrong. The woman who treated them thus most certainly has.

Society is seldom based on absolutes, and no solution to this absurd situation is going to satisfy everybody. Perhaps an altruistic soul will now offer to decorate their home as a gift, perhaps the woman will realise what she has done and change? Or perhaps not.

Love God, love your neighbour as yourself, and do your job as advertised. But if you don’t, I’d rather God and your conscience respond and not the state.

Rev Michael Coren’s latest book is The Rebel Christ

