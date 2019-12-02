Big-name duds, unexpected studs change fantasy playoff fates in Week 13

Week 13. For many fantasy managers, a must-win week. A week that will determine if you’re playing for a fantasy championship going forward, or just for your pride.

So of course, in such an important fantasy week, things went sideways.

A stunning amount of underdogs won, and as such, there were some unexpected fantasy performances:

Sam Darnold had been lighting it up in the three weeks before Week 13, helping the Jets to a three-game winning streak. So, it made sense for fantasy managers to stream/start Darnold in a plus matchup against the hapless Bengals, right? Not so, as Darnold would barely get past 10 measly fantasy points. So you can imagine why everyone who trusted him starting thinking of this:

On the flipside, DeVante Parker did more than just deliver for fantasy managers who needed him in Week 13:

I clinched 3rd in my league. DEVANTE PARKER was my MVP pic.twitter.com/AmAsfsrw1c — Victor Fung (@VictorFung) December 2, 2019

And speaking of Dolphins (not sure if the “lmao” means Mike Gesicki helped him or hurt him, but hey, it’s another Dolphin who had a big day!) ...

Mike Gesicki lmao — Tom Sullivan (@Tom1400) December 2, 2019

Unfortunately, the heartbreak of the duds put up by some trusted players was widespread, including George Kittle (two catches, 17 yards, 1 rush, -3 yards):

George Kittle. Nuff said. pic.twitter.com/vZu9nrZmKT — Get Starked Podcast (@GetStarkedPod) December 2, 2019

Ronald Jones entered Sunday with newfound trust, as he had delivered strong lines in three of the last four weeks. Then, in an incredibly enticing matchup, Jones got just six carries for eight yards:

Ronald Jones plain and simple ruined me today. Everything said he was the better flex start than Robert Woods. Yeah that’s a 30 point shift which I’ll never get back — Patrick Kincaid (@orig_rockiefan) December 2, 2019

Speaking of Robert Woods, he went OFF in Week 13 (13 catches, 172 yards), and definitely helped secure some fantasy playoff spots — if you started him, that is:

Played chark over woods. Lost my matchup by .9 points pic.twitter.com/ayqbfKK4w3 — Patrick Miller (@pattymillz0200) December 2, 2019

Which players secured/sank your trip to the fantasy playoffs in Week 13? Let us know in the comments and hit us up @YahooFantasy !