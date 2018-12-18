Bigham delighted with "awesome" Track World Cup gold

L-R Dan Bigham, Jonny Wale, Ashton Lambie and John Archibald

Dan Bigham has vowed that the hard work will continue despite his HUUB Wattbike outfit lighting up the TISSOT UCI Track World Cup gold with team pursuit gold in London

The Derby-based domestic side have developed a cult following in the cycling world for their cheeky nature and cowboy hats – but that’s not to say they let their focus suffer.

On the contrary, with the foursome of Bigham, John Archibald, Jonny Wale and Ashton Lambie wowing the Lee Valley VeloPark crowd with a stunning gold – downing a talented and experienced Belgian quartet in the final.

Staffordshire’s Bigham, 27 revealed the confidence pulsating through his side which gave them the belief of securing a memorable triumph, and he insists this is just the beginning.

“It’s just awesome. It was the season goal because everyone wants to win at their home World Cup so to come here and actually do it in front of all the sponsors, family and friends and fly the flag of Derbados is just awesome,” he said.

“Sometimes you can see in your peripheral vision what’s going on. I knew it was going to be tight. The Belgians have been riding out of their skin in this World Cup and it was a good ride by them.

“But we’re strong in the back end. We’ve got John who’s sitting pretty the whole race so he put a good turn in to get us the win.

“We’re racing next week in Switzerland, so we’ll probably have a few [drinks] but honestly we’ve got to keep training.

“The season’s not out and there’s still a lot of big goals to come so we’ve got to keep on it.”

The HUUB Wattbike have fully embraced their adopted city of Derby, affectionately developing a ‘People’s Republic of Derbados’ flag and merchandise.

And Bigham dedicated their victory to the help and love they have felt by the city as they build their own unique legacy in the world’s velodromes.

“The flag is a bit tongue and cheek but Derby is the city that have adopted us and we called it the People’s Republic of Derbados,” he added.

“They got us a flag because a lot of our sponsors and supporters are from there.

“So, it’s good to fly the flag and thank them for their help and persistence with what we do.”

