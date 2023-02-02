Everything You Need To Know About The Grammys 2023

Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards are almost upon us and after the that epic Golden Globes ceremony, we couldn't be more thrilled another show is on its way.

On November 15, 2022 the Grammy Awards body announced its nominations for this year, which include the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat and Harry Styles. The best part? Not only does the Grammys celebrate some of the biggest musicians in the world, but they often perform too.

Like last year, nominees were chosen by the Grammy committee rather than an anonymous review process as in previous years, which had been criticised by artists including The Weeknd who was snubbed at the 2021 ceremony despite having one of the most successful albums of the year.

Let the countdown begin...

Here's everything we know about the 2023 Grammy Awards:

When are the Grammy awards 2023?

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 5, 2023 at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena.

Last year's ceremony was originally slated to take place in January 2022, but had to be postponed to April 3 and follow a hybrid model due to ongoing Coronavirus concerns – as well as relocating to Las Vegas for the first time ever. The 2023 Grammy Awards are the first in a number of years to not be affected by the pandemic – and we're excited to see the ceremony in full swing once more.

Who is hosting the 2023 Grammy awards?



The Grammys will be hosted once again by US comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah, with 2023 marking his third year of hosting in a row.

'We love having Trevor because he’s so darn good at it,' says CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. 'He is so personable, he’s so funny. I don’t know how he does what he does. He never stumbles, he never hesitates. He’s always so earnest and heartfelt. He’s also a music guy. You see him when he’s not on camera. He’s singing, he’s dancing, he’s rapping. I feel like he’s one of us now.'

Getty Images

Speaking with AP News, Noah revealed that despite feeling very comfortable as the Grammys host, he still experiences nerves. 'The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,' he said.

Story continues

Who will perform at the 2023 Grammy awards?

There are always a few particularly fabulous surprises in store when it comes to Grammys performances, which won't be revealed until the night itself. But if the just-announced first wave of performers is anything to go by, it's going to be big.

Getty Images

In January 2023, it was confirmed that Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Bad Bunny will all be taking the stage during the ceremony. Beyoncé hasn't been confirmed as a performer, but given she received an astounding 9 nominations this year and just announced her Renaissance World Tour, we're hoping for an epic last-minute surprise...

Who has been nominated for the 2023 Grammy awards?

The nominations were announced on November 15, 2022, and as usual, there were a good few surprises, and snubs too. Fans were outraged that the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Blackpink and Nicki Minaj received no nominations, while many were surprised that Rosalía's hit album Motomami was left off the 'Album Of The Year' category. Taylor Swift's Midnights was too – but that was simply due to the fact that it was released on October 21, almost a month past the eligibility period.

Getty Images

Nonetheless, the Grammy Awards did honour many of the biggest artists of our times, including Adele, Sam Smith, Lizzo and Beyoncé – who has now become the most nominated artist in Grammys history with a total of 88 throughout her career.

Here are the nominations for the three major categories, in full:



Album of the Year

'Voyage', ABBA

'30', Adele

'Un Verano Sin Ti', Bad Bunny

'Renaissance', Beyoncé

'Good Morning Gorgeous', Mary J. Blige

'In These Silent Days', Brandi Carlile

'Music of the Spheres', Coldplay

'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers', Kendrick Lamar

'Special', Lizzo

'Harry’s House', Harry Styles



Record of the Year

'Don’t Shut Me Down', ABBA

'Easy on Me', Adele

'Break My Soul', Beyoncé

'Good Morning Gorgeous', Mary J. Blige

'You and Me on the Rock', Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

'Woman', Doja Cat

'Bad Habit', Steve Lacy

'The Heart Part 5', Kendrick Lamar

'About Damn Time', Lizzo

'As It Was', Harry Styles

Song of the Year

'ABCDEFU', Gayle

'About Damn Time', Lizzo

'All Too Well (10-Minute Version)', Taylor Swift

'As It Was', Harry Styles

'Bad Habit', Steve Lacy

'Break My Soul', Beyoncé

'Easy on Me', Adele

'God Did', DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, & Fridayy

'The Heart Part 5', Kendrick Lamar



'Just Like That', Bonnie Raitt

You Might Also Like