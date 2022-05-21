Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

·7 min read

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Concern mounted Saturday over the fate of the Ukrainian fighters who became Moscow’s prisoners as Russia claimed seizure of the steel plant-turned-fortress in Mariupol, capping a nearly three-month siege that left the strategic port city in ruins and more than 20,000 city residents feared dead.

The Russian Defense Ministry released video of Ukrainian soldiers being taken into custody after announcing that its forces had removed the last holdouts from the plant’s miles of underground tunnels. The Azovstal steel plant became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity, and its seizure delivers Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began in February.

Family members of the steel mill fighters, who authorities say came from a variety of military and law enforcement units, have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. They are considered heroes by their fellow citizens.

Convoys of buses, guarded by Russian armored vehicles, left the steel mill Friday. At least some Ukrainians were taken to a former penal colony, while Russian authorities said others were hospitalized.

Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin head of an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, said the Ukrainians were sure to face a tribunal for their wartime actions.

“I believe that justice must be restored. There is a request for this from ordinary people, society, and, probably, the sane part of the world community,” Russian state news agency Tass quoted Pushilin as saying.

Russian officials and state media have sought to characterize the fighters as neo-Nazis and criminals. Among the plant's more than 2,400 defenders were members of the Azov Regiment, whose far-right origins have been seized on by the Kremlin as part of an effort to cast its invasion as a battle against Nazi influence in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on Russia's claim of capturing Azovstal, which for weeks remained Mariupol's last holdout of Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine's military this past week told the fighters holed up in the plant, hundreds of them wounded, that their mission was complete and they could come out. It described their extraction as an evacuation, not a mass surrender.

The end of the battle for Mariupol would help Putin offset some stinging setbacks, including the failure of Russian troops to take over Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, the sinking of the Russian Navy’s flagship in the Black Sea and the continued resistance that has stalled an offensive in eastern Ukraine.

It also furthers Russia’s quest to essentially create a land bridge from Russia stretching through the Donbas region to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The impact on the broader war remained unclear. Many Russian troops already had been redeployed from Mariupol to elsewhere in the conflict, which began when Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported Saturday that Russia destroyed a Ukrainian special-operations base in the Black Sea region of Odesa as well as a significant cache of Western-supplied weapons in northern Ukraine's Zhytomyr region. There was no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

In its morning operational report, the Ukrainian military general staff reported heavy fighting in much of eastern Ukraine, including the areas of Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

After failing to capture Kyiv, Russia focused its offensive on the country's eastern industrial heartland. The Russia-backed separatists have controlled parts of the Donbas region since 2014, and Moscow wants to expand the territory under its control.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he would not launch a counterattack into Russian territory but emphasized that the Donbas region remains sovereign to Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint media conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Zelenskyy said his forces were fighting to "liberate our territory" and the price of “tens or hundreds of thousands of lives” was too high to surrender it.

He pressed Western countries for multiple launch rocket systems, which he said “just stand still” in other countries yet are “key” to Ukraine's success.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed off Saturday on a fresh, $40 billion infusion of aid for Ukraine, with half for military assistance. Portugal pledged up to 250 million euros, as well as continued shipments of military equipment.

Zelenskyy on Saturday reiterated his intention to apply for European Union membership and accused Russia of blockading agricultural exports from Ukraine, which is known as the “breadbasket of Europe.”

Mariupol, which is part of the Donbas, was blockaded early in the war and became a frightening example to people elsewhere in the country of the hunger, terror and death they might face if the Russians surrounded their communities.

The seaside steelworks, occupying some 11 square kilometers (4 square miles), was a battleground for weeks. Drawing Russian airstrikes, artillery and tank fire, the dwindling group of outgunned Ukrainian fighters held out with the help of airdrops.

Zelenskyy revealed in an interview published Friday that Ukrainian helicopter pilots braved Russian anti-aircraft fire to ferry in medicine, food and water to the steel mill as well as to retrieve bodies and rescue wounded fighters.

A “very large” number of the pilots died on the missions, he said. “They are absolutely heroic people, who knew that it would be difficult, knew that to fly would be almost impossible,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia claimed that the Azov Regiment's commander was taken from the plant in an armored vehicle because of residents' alleged hatred for him, but no evidence of Ukrainian antipathy toward the nationalist regiment has emerged.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday released video of Russian troops taking into custody Serhiy Volynskyy, the commander of the Ukrainian Navy's 36th Special Marine Brigade, which was one of the main forces defending the steel plant. The Associated Press has not been able to independently verify the date, location and conditions of the video.

With Russia controlling the city, Ukrainian authorities are likely to face delays in documenting evidence of alleged Russian atrocities in Mariupol, including the bombings of a maternity hospital and a theater where hundreds of civilians had taken cover. Satellite images in April showed what appeared to be mass graves just outside Mariupol, where local officials accused Russia of concealing the slaughter by burying up to 9,000 civilians.

An estimated 100,000 of the 450,000 people who resided in Mariupol before the war remain. Many, trapped by Russia’s siege, were left without food, water and electricity.

An aide to Mariupol's mayor alleged Saturday that Russian forces were blocking all routes from the city and warned displaced residents not to return to retrieve personal belongings.

“As of today, any evacuation from the city becomes impossible until the opening of separate corridors,” Pedro Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram.

The chief executive of Metinvest, a multinational company that owns the Azovstal plant and another steel mill, Ilyich, in Mariupol, spoke of the city's devastation in an interview published Saturday in Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“The Russians are trying to clean it (the city) up to hide their crimes,'' Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said. ”The inhabitants are trying to make the city function, to make water supplies work again."

“But the sewer system is damaged, there has been flooding, and infections are feared” from drinking the water, he said.

The Ilyich steelworks still has some intact infrastructure, but if the Russians try to get it running, Ukrainians will refuse to return to their jobs there, Ryzhenkov said.

"We will never work under Russian occupation,'' he said.

___

McQuillan reported from Lviv. Stashevskyi reported from Kyiv. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Frances D'Emilio in Rome, and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Elena Becatoros, Oleksandr Stashevskyi And Ciaran Mcquillan, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia to build '12 new military bases in the west' in response to NATO expansion

    Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu cited 'growth of military threats on Russia's borders' for the move. View on euronews

  • Zelenskyy says only 'diplomacy' can end war; Russia is blocking medical supplies, Ukraine health ministry says: Live updates

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to pay for the destruction it has caused. Russia declared victory in Mariupol. Live updates.

  • Russia advances in Donbas as Azovstal siege ends

    STORY: Russia has claimed victory in a months-long battle for Mariupol's Avostal steel plant, taking it a step nearer to its goal of controlling Ukraine's Donbas region.The last Ukrainian forces holed up in Azovstal surrendered on Friday (May 20), Russia's defense ministry said, ending the bloodiest siege of the war. They were seen arriving on buses in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk.Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces did not comment on Russia's claim in its morning update.Meanwhile, Moscow launched what appeared to be a major assault to seize the last Ukrainian-held territory in Luhansk, part of the southeastern Donbas. Russian-backed separatists already controlled swathes of territory there before the Feb. 24 invasion.Luhansk's regional governor said on social media early on Saturday (May 21) that Russia was trying to destroy the city of Sievierodonetsk, with fighting taking place on the outskirts of the city.Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces did not comment on Russia's claim in its morning update.The end of fighting in Mariupol, the biggest city Russia has captured so far and the main port for the Donbas, gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a rare victory after a series of setbacks.Putin says Russian troops are undertaking a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.Moscow also halted gas exports to Finland on Saturday, in an escalation of an energy payment dispute with Western nations.It had rejected Russian demands to pay for the gas in roubles because of Western sanctions. The move comes days after Finland and Sweden decided to apply to join the NATO military alliance, a decision spurred by the Ukraine war.

  • US, SKorea open to expanded military drills to deter North

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said after meeting Saturday that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea at a time when there's little hope of real diplomacy on the matter. The announcement reflects a shift in direction by both leaders from their predecessors: Former U.S. President Donald Trump had considered scrapping the exercises and expressed affection for North Korean leader

  • These super cute Nordstrom sandals are perfect for summer — and they're only $60

    Time to upgrade your warm-weather shoe game.

  • Deliberations start in Russian soldier's war crimes trial

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The lawyer for a Russian soldier who was the first to go on trial for an alleged war crime in Ukraine asked a Kyiv court Friday to acquit his client, who had admitted killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian during the first days of the war. Defense attorney Victor Ovsyanikov argued that his client, Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, had been unprepared for the “violent military confrontation” and mass casualties that Russian troops encountered when they first invaded Ukraine. “It is

  • Jordan Poole with a 3-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) with a 3-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/20/2022

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as the US warns of unprecedented global hunger

    The White House is working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in the hands of Ukrainian fighters. The US Senate has also approved nearly $40 billion in new aid for the country as it continues to tackle the Russian attack.

  • US, South Korea look to expand military exercises to deter nuclear threat from North

    Joe Biden landed in Seoul on Friday in his first visit to Asia since assuming office in 2020

  • US, S Korean leaders meet in face of N Korea nuclear threat

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — When the U.S. and South Korean leaders meet Saturday, North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program, already a major focus, may receive extra attention if intelligence predictions of an imminent major weapons demonstration by the North, which is struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak, are right. What's less clear, however, is whether the meeting between Joe Biden and newly inaugurated Yoon Suk Yeol will produce a meaningfully new way to handle a nuclear threat that has

  • Trump Heaps Praise On Hungary's Viktor Orban At Conservative Conference: Report

    A meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest kicked off this week with prominent American conservatives in attendance.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Royal family 'providing accommodation to refugee families'

    The Royal family are reportedly providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland.

  • Boat with up to 20 people onboard capsizes during severe thunderstorms

    A boat with between 15 to 20 people onboard capsized during severe thunderstorm Saturday, Toronto police say. Police say the boat capsized in the Lake Shore Avenue W. and Park Lawn Road area and a marine rescue is now underway. Several cities and towns were under a thunderstorm warning as severe storms rolled across Toronto and most of the GTA Saturday afternoon. At the peak of the storm Environment Canada said wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour and toonie-sized hail were possible in som

  • Russia Claims Dark Victory In Devastated City Of Mariupol

    Three-month siege killed an estimated 20,000 civilians. Ukraine has not yet confirmed.

  • Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — With only a test dummy aboard, Boeing’s astronaut capsule pulled up and parked at the International Space Station for the first time Friday, a huge achievement for the company after years of false starts. With Starliner’s arrival, NASA finally realizes its longtime effort to have crew capsules from competing U.S. companies flying to the space station. SpaceX already has a running start. Elon Musk’s company pulled off the same test three years ago and has since launche

  • Russian military says it destroys Western arms consignment in Ukraine

    The Russian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles. The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region where the fighting is concentrated. Reuters could not independently verify the report, which also said Russian missiles had struck fuel storage facilities near Odesa on the Black Sea coast and shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft and 14 drones.

  • UPDATE 1-Russian military says it destroys Western arms consignment in Ukraine

    The Russian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles. The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region where the fighting is concentrated. Reuters could not independently verify the report, which also said Russian missiles had struck fuel storage facilities near Odesa on the Black Sea coast and shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft and 14 drones.

  • US is willing to send North Korea COVID-19 aid despite Kim Jong Un's vows to ramp up its nuclear program, official says

    Officials said North Korea may be planning a long-range missile test to occur while President Joe Biden visits South Korea this weekend.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/20/2022

  • Cabinet minister meets with top Democrat amid Northern Ireland tensions

    The head of the powerful ways and means committee in the US House of Representatives also met with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday.