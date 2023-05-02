The biggest victim of our political, cultural divides is the art of conversation | Opinion

I sometimes think back on my trip to Ireland and the time spent sipping Guinness and talking with friends and locals. I can attest there were no televisions on the walls, allowing patrons to render their gaze and retreat into introvert tendencies. The public houses I visited bubbled with discussion and bickering and occasional curse words. I miss the openness of outward disagreements, the ability to state an opinion without expecting a cataclysmic divide to form at my feet.

I am referencing the toxic polarization within our country — the unsettling nature of discourse gaining momentum over the years. The true victim taking the brunt of continuous blows is the art of conversation. We have arrived at the point where there is nothing safe to talk about. Even the topic of weather has been given its scarlet letter, prompting tongue lashings of global annihilation or sunken coasts. We can agree that the sun feels good on our face, but if you dally too long the talk of melanoma will creep in and even snuff out that topic.

Public discussion took a nasty dogleg turn somewhere in the last 20 years. Sensitive topics are not new, but the ability to civilly talk about them has been erased from our country’s common approach. Elected officials set the tone from a very public platform, engulfing their constituents in their chosen weapon of false hysteria. The amount of cowardice mudslinging towards one another sends a message to our youth that consideration and respect are ancient history. The only lesson that someone might glean is to yell as loud as you can and attack, attack, attack. When this does not work just rearrange districts into an unrecognized gerrymandered mess.

Research from “Tribes: A Study of America’s Polarized Landscape” states that the driving factors pulling us apart range from, “economic insecurities, growing inequality, cultural and demographic change, and the weakening of local communities.” We must discuss these topics in a collective manner, not involving the decapitation of those who disagree. People are rightfully apprehensive of saying anything for fear of the pigeonhole status that accompanies a public stance. A shameful lull of dialogue we find ourselves in.

Story continues

Another culprit contributing to the demise of polite interaction is the “keyboard cowboy.” Folks jumping for the opportunity to troll internet comment threads and aim to add nothing but hurtful or false claims. Whether they are hounding for social clicks or to sow online discord, these same people would never go up to a stranger and spew the nonsense they type. The distinction between cruel and constructive commentary has vanished online and is steadily choking meaningful interaction.

While technology has enhanced our lives beyond comprehension, did it come at the cost of soft skills? Did texting lay waste to interpersonal ability? Leave it to our advanced society to solve the connectedness dilemma by creating a generation who are painfully ill prepared to speak face to face.

Our country remains in a ridiculous standoff, multiple players unwavering on every issue under the sun. Where has the lightheartedness gone? Everyone has dug their ideological heels into their tribal dirt and refuses to compromise for the greater good of their community. While laughing is not appropriate for the unsettling issues at hand, taking a moment to address the much-needed levity absolutely is.

A recent TIME article pointed out, “Most of us (upwards of 67%) are actually tired of division. We want peace in our families, calm in our communities, and unity in America.” No enlightening piece of understanding will flow without intentional conversation. Not bull-horn yelling directly into an ear conversation, but respectful and altruistic intent. While this seems like a naive kindergarten classroom approach, it is at minimum a starting point to get back to civility.

Jim Jackson

Jim Jackson resides in Franklin County. He can be reached by email at jackson.m.jim@gmail.com.