Here’s the biggest takeaway from Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice’s big game vs. Cardinals

Rookie Rashee Rice was one of the standouts of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-10 preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, catching eight passes for 96 yards in 24 offensive snaps.

The best part of Rice’s effort, though, involved much more than grabbing the football.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — go deep into the film to show what Chiefs coaches threw at Rice in his second preseason game ... before analyzing what Saturday’s usage could mean for him moving forward.