What is the biggest state in the US? The states from largest to smallest by land area
In total, the United States spans over 3.5 million square miles, according to States Symbols USA. The fifty states are home to millions of people, with California being the state with the largest population, according to the 2020 Census.
More than 39 million people live in California, while Wyoming has the smallest population with just 576,851 residents.
While certain states boast large populations, others reign supreme when it comes to size. Here is a guide on the largest state to the smallest state in the United States by square miles of land.
What is the biggest state in the US?
The largest state in the U.S. is Alaska. The 49th state spans 586,000 square miles of land, according to its official website. It is two-and-a-half times larger than Texas, which is the second largest state in the nation.
According to the 2020 Census, Alaska had a population of 733,391. In Alaska, there are 0.93 square miles for each person in the state. In comparison, New York has 0.003 square miles per person.
Alaska is also home to the Yukon River, which is the third longest river in the U.S., stretching almost 2,000 miles long. Additionally, Alaska contains the highest peak in North America, Denali which is 20,320 feet above sea level.
What is the smallest state in the US?
The smallest state in the U.S. is Rhode Island. The 13th state covers an area of 1,214 square miles, according to its official website. The distances from North to South of the state are 48 miles and East to West are 37 miles.
Despite its size, Rhode Island has a population of over 1 million, according to the 2020 Census.
Rhode Island was the last of the original 13 colonies to become a state. The highest point in the state is Jerimoth Hill, which is 812 feet above sea level, says Rhode Island's official website.
The states from largest to smallest, by square miles of land
Here are the states from largest to smallest, based on square miles of land:
Alaska: 586,000 square miles
Texas: 261,232 square miles
California: 155,959 square miles
Montana: 145,552 square miles
New Mexico: 121,298 square miles
Arizona: 113,594 square miles
Nevada: 109,781 square miles
Colorado: 103,641 square miles
Wyoming: 97,093 square miles
Oregon: 95,988 square miles
Idaho: 82,643 square miles
Utah: 82,169 square miles
Kansas: 81,758 square miles
Minnesota: 79,626 square miles
Nebraska: 76,824 square miles
South Dakota: 75,811 square miles
North Dakota: 69,000 square miles
Missouri: 68,741 square miles
Oklahoma: 68,594 square miles
Washington: 66,455 square miles
Georgia: 57,513 square miles
Michigan: 56,538 square miles
Iowa: 55,857 square miles
Illinois: 55,518 square miles
Wisconsin: 54,157 square miles
Florida: 53,624 square miles
Arkansas: 52,035 square miles
Alabama: 50,645 square miles
North Carolina: 48,617 square miles
New York: 47,126 square miles
Mississippi: 46,923 square miles
Pennsylvania: 44,742 square miles
Louisiana: 43,203 square miles
Tennessee: 41,234 square miles
Ohio: 40,860 square miles
Virginia: 39,490 square miles
Kentucky: 39,486 square miles
Indiana: 35,826 square miles
Maine: 30,842 square miles
South Carolina: 30,060 square miles
West Virginia 24,038 square miles
Maryland: 9,707 square miles
Vermont: 9,216 square miles
New Hampshire: 8,952 square miles
Massachusetts: 7,800 square miles
New Jersey: 7,354 square miles
Hawaii: 6,422 square miles
Connecticut: 4,842 square miles
Delaware: 1,948 square miles
Rhode Island: 1,033 square miles
