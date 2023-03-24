What is the biggest state in the US? The states from largest to smallest by land area

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

In total, the United States spans over 3.5 million square miles, according to States Symbols USA. The fifty states are home to millions of people, with California being the state with the largest population, according to the 2020 Census.

More than 39 million people live in California, while Wyoming has the smallest population with just 576,851 residents.

While certain states boast large populations, others reign supreme when it comes to size. Here is a guide on the largest state to the smallest state in the United States by square miles of land.

What is the biggest state in the US?

The largest state in the U.S. is Alaska. The 49th state spans 586,000 square miles of land, according to its official website. It is two-and-a-half times larger than Texas, which is the second largest state in the nation.

According to the 2020 Census, Alaska had a population of 733,391. In Alaska, there are 0.93 square miles for each person in the state. In comparison, New York has 0.003 square miles per person.

Alaska is also home to the Yukon River, which is the third longest river in the U.S., stretching almost 2,000 miles long. Additionally, Alaska contains the highest peak in North America, Denali which is 20,320 feet above sea level.

What is the smallest state in the US?

The smallest state in the U.S. is Rhode Island. The 13th state covers an area of 1,214 square miles, according to its official website. The distances from North to South of the state are 48 miles and East to West are 37 miles.

Despite its size, Rhode Island has a population of over 1 million, according to the 2020 Census.

Rhode Island was the last of the original 13 colonies to become a state. The highest point in the state is Jerimoth Hill, which is 812 feet above sea level, says Rhode Island's official website.

The states from largest to smallest, by square miles of land

Here are the states from largest to smallest, based on square miles of land:

  • Alaska: 586,000 square miles

  • Texas: 261,232 square miles

  • California: 155,959 square miles

  • Montana: 145,552 square miles

  • New Mexico: 121,298 square miles

  • Arizona: 113,594 square miles

  • Nevada: 109,781 square miles

  • Colorado: 103,641 square miles

  • Wyoming: 97,093 square miles

  • Oregon: 95,988 square miles

  • Idaho: 82,643 square miles

  • Utah: 82,169 square miles

  • Kansas: 81,758 square miles

  • Minnesota: 79,626 square miles

  • Nebraska: 76,824 square miles

  • South Dakota: 75,811 square miles

  • North Dakota: 69,000 square miles

  • Missouri: 68,741 square miles

  • Oklahoma: 68,594 square miles

  • Washington: 66,455 square miles

  • Georgia: 57,513 square miles

  • Michigan: 56,538 square miles

  • Iowa: 55,857 square miles

  • Illinois: 55,518 square miles

  • Wisconsin: 54,157 square miles

  • Florida: 53,624 square miles

  • Arkansas: 52,035 square miles

  • Alabama: 50,645 square miles

  • North Carolina: 48,617 square miles

  • New York: 47,126 square miles

  • Mississippi: 46,923 square miles

  • Pennsylvania: 44,742 square miles

  • Louisiana: 43,203 square miles

  • Tennessee: 41,234 square miles

  • Ohio: 40,860 square miles

  • Virginia: 39,490 square miles

  • Kentucky: 39,486 square miles

  • Indiana: 35,826 square miles

  • Maine: 30,842 square miles

  • South Carolina: 30,060 square miles

  • West Virginia 24,038 square miles

  • Maryland: 9,707 square miles

  • Vermont: 9,216 square miles

  • New Hampshire: 8,952 square miles

  • Massachusetts: 7,800 square miles

  • New Jersey: 7,354 square miles

  • Hawaii: 6,422 square miles

  • Connecticut: 4,842 square miles

  • Delaware: 1,948 square miles

  • Rhode Island: 1,033 square miles

