After biggest stabilized-rent hike in decade, here's how NYC compares to other US cities

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted on Wednesday to pass a rent hike for the roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments in the city.

In a 5-4 decision, the board agreed to:

A 3% raise on one-year leases

An increase in two-year leases in intervals of 2.75% the first year and 3.2% the second

The changes take effect October 1.

The decision marks the highest rent increase since mayor Michael Bloomberg was in office, when the board he appointed hiked rents up between 4% and 7.24% in 2013.

Compared to last year’s 3.25% one-year and 5% two-year increase, the difference doesn’t look all that significant on paper. To the tenants and advocates that flooded the meeting with signs and chants demanding rent rollbacks, however, the decision was yet another blow to their already strained pockets.

Landlords also left the meeting unhappy, citing rising operating costs such as taxes, energy costs and insurance premiums. Some landlords had called for even higher increases than those originally proposed in a preliminary RGB meeting, where they discussed a 2-5% increase for one-year leases and 4-7% for two-year leases.

As incidences of houselessness continue to climb to an all-time high in NYC, reaching levels last seen during the Great Depression, the average rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,595 a month.

While the Big Apple is known as one of the most expensive places to live in the country, New Yorkers are far from the only Americans feelings the impact of major cost-of-living hikes.

How NYC rent compares to other top markets in the US

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $3,434Median rent for a two-bedroom: $3,873Overall median rent: $3,650

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $1,395Median rent for a two-bedroom: $1,700Overall median rent: $2,081

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $2,200Median rent for a two-bedroom: $3,100Overall median rent: $2,899

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $1,450Median rent for a two-bedroom: $2,078Overall median rent: $1,960

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $1,600Median rent for a two-bedroom: $1,850Overall median rent: $2,118

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $2,940Median rent for a two-bedroom: $3,950Overall median rent: $3,500

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $2,500Median rent for a two-bedroom: 3,490Overall median rent: $3,300

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $1,700Median rent for a two-bedroom: $1,945Overall median rent: $1,895

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $1,200Median rent for a two-bedroom: $1,550Overall median rent: $1,799

Downtown Atlanta

Median rent for a one-bedroom: $1,733Median rent for a two-bedroom: $2,250Overall median rent: $2,131

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Average rent in NYC compared with US cities: New York still sets bar