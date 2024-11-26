The biggest scoring leaps in NBA history

April 3, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) shoots against the defense of Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin (17) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers swingman Norman Powell has really taken advantage of the opportunity afforded by the departure of Paul George and the injury to Kawhi Leonard to spread his wings this season. With a green light to shoot, his scoring average has gone from 13.9 points per game to 23.3 points per game, a 9.4-point improvement in just one year.

That may sound like a lot, but it's nothing compared to other scoring leaps we've seen in NBA history. We rank the biggest ever below. (You may soon notice these scoring explosions were more common back in the day than they are now.)

1. Dale Ellis (1986-1987): +17.83 ppg

Dale Ellis #3, Small Forward and Shooting Guard for the Seattle SuperSonics prepares to shoot a free throw during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on 12th November 1986 at the Great Western Forum arena in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Lakers won the game 122 - 97. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images)

1985-86: 7.06 ppg

1986-87: 24.89 ppg

2. Don May (1970-1971): +17.60 ppg

Unknown date: Dayton, OH, USA: FILE PHOTO; Dayton Flyers forward Don May (21) on the bench during a break in the game against North Carolina Tar Heels. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

1970: 2.59 ppg

1971: 20.20 ppg

3. John Block (1967-1968): +17.24 ppg

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers forward Tom Hawkins (33) drives past San Diego Rockets forward John Block (34) at the Forum. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

1967: 2.91 ppg

1968: 20.15 ppg

4. Tony Campbell (1989-1990): +17.05 ppg

LOS ANGELES - 1990: Tony Campbell #19 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California, during the 1989-1990 NBA season. (Photo by Ken Levine/Getty Images)

1989: 6.16 ppg

1990: 23.21 ppg

5. Neil Johnston (1952-1953): +16.37 ppg

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 7: Neil Johnston #12 of the Philadelphia Warriors dribbles the ball against George Yardley #12 of the Fort Wayne Pistons during Game Five of the NBA Finals on April 7, 1956 at the Philadelphia Civic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Warriors defeated the Fort Wayne Pistons 99-88 and won the series 4-1. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1956 NBAE (Photo by Charles T. Higgins/NBAE via Getty Images)

1952: 5.97 ppg

1953: 22.34 ppg

6. Bob Kauffman (1970-1971): +16.08 ppg

Feb. 3, 1973; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Braves forward Bob Kauffman (44) in action against the Atlanta Braves during the 1973-74 season at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1970: 4.31 ppg

1971: 20.40 ppg

7. Bubbles Hawkins (1976-1977): +15.41 ppg

eBay

1976: 3.94 ppg

1977: 19.35 ppg

8. Bob Love (1969-1970): +15.14 ppg

Jan. 31, 1970; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love (10) is defended by New York Knicks forward Bill Bradley (24) at Madison Square Garden.Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1969: 5.86 ppg

1970: 21.00 ppg

9. Kelly Tripucka (1988-1989): +15.11 ppg

CHARLOTTE, NC - 1989: Kelly Tripucka #7 of the Charlotte Hornets walks on the court during an NBA game at Charlotte Colesium in 1989. (Photo by Jim Gund/Getty Images)

1988: 7.51 ppg

1989: 22.62 ppg

10. Walt Hazzard (1967-1968): +14.72 ppg

Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Walt Hazzard (42) against the Milwaukee Bucks . Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

1967: 9.25 ppg

1968: 23.97 ppg

11. Michael Jordan (1986-1987): +14.42 ppg

Mar 22, 1987; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) shoots the ball between Portland Trailblazers guard Clyde Drexler (22) and Steve Johnson (33) at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

1986: 22.67 ppg

1987: 37.09 ppg

12. Cliff Hagan (1957-1958): +14.38 ppg

ST. LOUIS - 1960: Cliff Hagan of the St. Louis Hawks poses for an action portrait during the 1960 season in St. Louis, Missouri. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1960 NBAE (Photo by NBAE Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)

1957: 5.49 ppg

1958: 19.87 ppg

13. CJ McCollum (2015-2016): +13.99 ppg

Mar 12, 2016; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and guard Shabazz Napier (13) at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

2015: 6.84 ppg

2016: 20.83 ppg

14. Reggie Lewis (1988-1989): +13.97 ppg

Guard Reggie Lewis of the Boston Celtics lays up the ball during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - Getty Images

1988: 4.49 ppg

1989: 18.46 ppg

15. Dave Gambee (1960-1961): +13.73 ppg

eBay

1960: 0.00 ppg

1961: 13.73 ppg

16. Devonte Graham (2019-2020): +13.46 ppg

Apr 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham (4) directs his team against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets won 125-104. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

2019: 4.72 ppg

2020: 18.17 ppg

17. Jerry West (1961-1962): +13.22 ppg

Unknown date 1972; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West (44) in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1961: 17.58 ppg

1962: 30.80 ppg

18. World B. Free (1978-1979): +13.10 ppg

Getty Images

1978: 15.67 ppg

1979: 28.77 ppg

19. Bernard King (1980-1981): +12.60 ppg

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

1980: 9.26 ppg

1981: 21.86 ppg

20. Slick Leonard (1961-1962): +12.56 ppg

eBay

1961: 3.51 ppg

1962: 16.07 ppg

21. Bob McAdoo (1973-1974): +12.54 ppg

Jan 1975; Boston, MA, USA; Buffalo Braves guard (11) Bob McAdoo in action against the Boston Celtics during the 1975 season at the Boston Garden.Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons

1973: 18.01 ppg

1974: 30.55 ppg

22. Orlando Woolridge (1990-1991): +12.38 ppg

Forward Orlando Woolridge of the Denver Nuggets moves the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.

1990: 12.71 ppg

1991: 25.09 ppg

23. Phil Smith (1975-1976): +12.32 ppg

Unknown date; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Golden State Warriors guard Phil Smith (20) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Tom Van Arsdale (5) at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1975: 7.69 ppg

1976: 20.01 ppg

24. Tiny Archibald (1971-1972): +12.27 ppg

Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons

1971: 15.95 ppg

1972: 28.22 ppg

25. Derek Smith (1984-1985): +12.25 ppg

SACRAMENTO, CA - 1989: Derek Smith #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers walks during the 1988-1989 NBA season game at the Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

1984: 9.84 ppg

1985: 22.09 ppg

26. Cazzie Russell (1971-1972): +12.24 ppg

Unknown date, Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Golden State Warriors guard Cazzie Russell (32) in action against the Atlanta Hawks during the 1973 season at the Omni. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Manny Rubio

1971: 9.19 ppg

1972: 21.43 ppg

27. James Silas (1978-1979): +12.08 ppg

Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; San Antonio Spurs guard James Silas (13) against the Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

1978: 3.95 ppg

1979: 16.03 ppg

28. Jeremy Lin (2011-2012): +12.01 ppg

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

2011: 2.62 ppg

2012: 14.63 ppg

29. Frank Brickowski (1987-1988): +11.99 ppg

Forward Frank Brickowski of the San Antonio Spurs (center) goes up for two between center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left) and forward A. C. Green of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.

1987: 4.00 ppg

1988: 15.99 ppg

30. Wilt Chamberlain (1961-1962): +11.97 ppg

Unknown date and location; Philadelphia 76ers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) during a timeout. Chamberlain scored 31,419 points, averaging 30.1 ppg, during 1,045 games over a 16-year Hall of Fame career. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven straight years, averaged 50.4 points per game in 1962 and scored a record 100 points in a single game on March 2, 1962 against the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1961: 38.39 ppg

1962: 50.36 ppg

